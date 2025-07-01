DIRTY DEEDS – THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE Rocks The Newton Theatre This October

Tribute concert set for October 11; tickets on sale July 3.
Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience will bring its high-voltage tribute to the legendary Australian rock band to The Newton Theatre on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the venue located at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale taking place Wednesday, July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $52.50 to $69.
Dirty Deeds delivers a thunderous performance honoring the iconic Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras of AC/DC, capturing the band's signature energy and sound with hits like “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Let There Be Rock,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Shoot to Thrill,” and “Thunderstruck.”
For tickets and additional information, visit The Newton Theatre’s official website or the event page.
