Christiane Noll To Join THEATRE ROCK LIVE! At The Sieminski Theater's Cabaret Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sieminski Theater Cabaret Series will present a special engagement of Theatre Rock in Theatre Rock Live! with special guest Christine Noll, on Friday August 30, 2024.

Visit The Sieminski Theater for Theatre Rock Live!, a soaring tribute to Rock Musicals! Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Superstar and Tommy to Wicked and Rock of Ages, have enraptured audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. Join Theatre Rock Live! “Part Show. Part Rock Concert. Wholly Unforgettable!” who brings the greatest hits of this genre to Basking Ridge, NJ's Premier Cultural Arts Center.

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and as a special guest, the magical voice of Lawrence Street (Carmen, Mean Girls, Urinetown). This trio is fused with the energy a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino (Composer of Soundwall: A Musical). Plus, for one night only, Theatre Rock has featured guest artist, Tony Award Nominee, Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen, Chaplin, Jekyll & Hyde, NBC's Sound of Music Live).

Theatre Rock in Theatre Rock Live! plays The Sieminski Theater (8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920) on Friday August 30, 2024, at 7pm. The very best in Broadway and jazz cabarets come to Basking Ridge, NJ in their new Summer Cabaret Series. Why travel all the way to New York, when they bring the best of New York to you. The Sieminski Theater has been transformed into a cosmopolitan cabaret setting with seating for 128 patrons. Upon arrival each patron receives a glass of Prosecco, individual charcuterie and sweets to enjoy while socializing. A cash bar will be available as well. Then sit back and enjoy the show! General seating table size range from 10 patrons and seating will be assigned upon arrival. Premium seating is available for private tables for two (limited availability). General seating $85. p/p and can be purchased online (https://sieminskitheater.org/event/cabaret-series-theater-rock/). Be sure to select the correct date for the cabaret performance you wish to see.

Private premium tables for two ($185. per table) and entire table purchases (up to 10 people $850.) available by calling 908-580-3892

MORE ABOUT THEATRE ROCK

Theatre Rock, “Part Show. Part Rock Concert. Wholly Unforgettable!” features vocalists and musicians with extensive professional resumes, On and Off-Broadway, and in the biggest live venues in the US. They mesh their Musical experience with a powerful and dynamic rock band to create a show for the ages! Theatre Rock Live! evokes the energy of a rock ensemble with a Broadway panache and flair. They fuse electric talent with the memorable, sing-along repertoire which engages audiences into the magic of rock musicals. Where else can an audience hear current rock musical hits and powerful classics like songs from Hamilton, Hair, Pippin, Wicked, Mean Girls, The Who's Tommy, Rocky Horror, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jagged Little Pill, Aida, & Juliet, Tarzan, Rock of Ages and more.

MORE ABOUT Christiane Noll

If anybody needs a map to Broadway excellence, Christiane Noll is your answer. Christiane recently starred in the Broadway company of the Tony-Award winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, playing the role of Cynthia Murphy. She made her Broadway debut as Emma in Jekyll & Hyde and earned herself a Helen Hayes Award and a Tony & Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal of Mother in the revival of Ragtime. Christiane received her second Drama Desk nomination for her work in Chaplin on Broadway and was seen as Sister Margaretta in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE with Carrie Underwood.

The Sieminski Theater is conveniently located on the campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Featuring a state-of-the-art theater, lighting, sound, and acoustics were all professionally designed by Fisher Dachs Associates, KDA Architects, and K2, renowned performing arts and acoustic experts. This intimate theater is a premier entertainment venue for the very best in music, theater, dance, and the cultural arts providing the optimal live experience in performing arts. Tickets and information at https://sieminskitheater.org.

Comments