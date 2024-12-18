Chris Pinnella Will Perform a Fundraising Concert at Manasquan High School

Join platinum selling recording artist Chris Pinnella as he returns to his alma mater Manasquan High School to raise funds for the school's Performing Arts Departments on Thursday December 19th.

Pinnella will be bringing his stellar 8-Piece Band as they'll be playing through a festive setlist filled with Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics. Special collaborative performances with MHS Choir and Dance are on tap for the evening as well showcasing the school's talent as well as recent alumni returning to perform as well.

"We've (the band) started really touring around this year but I'll always make this a stop on our holiday tour. I grew up performing on this stage in all the musicals, played trumpet in marching, concert and jazz band and was in choir, " Pinnella says. "MHS was an integral part in my upbringing as a singer, actor, and musician."

Originally the concert started 7 years ago with then theatre / choir director Lee Weisert and Pinnella who met up to figure out a way to raise money to support the drama program and offset costs for their musical and play. Flash forward post pandemic, Mr. Weisert had retired and ushered in Ms. Maddi Schille who took over choir and drama club along with the addition of an all new Dance Department headed up by Mrs. Melissa Galano.

The singer was approached by the Manasquan High School Alumni Foundation to team up and continue the concert as the foundation was beginning a multi year fundraising campaign to help rehabilitate the theatre alongside the school. Since then the alumni foundation, Pinnella's yearly concert and generous help from private donors such as The Liv Morro Foundation, has raised roughly $250,000 all dedicated to the arts programs. Program MHS Christmas

Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7:00pm. Refreshments will be served during intermission in the school's cafeteria with 100% of the proceeds going directly back into the programs in addition to the ticket sales from the night.

The student choir for the evening includes: Mia Bramley, Jaclyn Finn, Bridget Freeman, Gabi Herman, Paige Petruzziello, Jazmin Rodriguez, Camryn Rothenberg, Mia Valgenti, Brianna Kaylee Garcia, Maddie Marcucci, Ally McCoy, Aubrey Stratton, Olivia Taylor, Johanna Torres Cajero, Valeriia Tsybikova, Justin Lynch, MJ Murray, Jake Romano, Cameron Lieb, Jack Nicolay, and Luke Rudo.

Stage management for the evening will be student led with Jess Mackown and Olivia Taylor managing the stage.

The dance department for the evening includes: Emily Heredia, Sofia Farias, Dahana Guzman Cruz, Josh Johnson, Jasmine Sanchez, Ella Bellusci, Julie Cavanagh, Amelia Steger, Kelsey Kalemba, Ava Macnish, Bridget Freeman, Maggie Cohen, Molly Egan, Anna Titner, Silvia Luna Lima, Dylan Buechler, Jordan Sisk, Cameron Lieb, Ellie Synder, Alexandra Carton, Camille Flaum, Katie Fitzgerald, Kettler Robinson, Casey Faulhaber, Vivian Gaskin, Lila Schmidt, and Savannah Lopez.

Dance soloists Sophie Creed (Class of 22) will be dancing to Pinnella's version on Joni Mitchell's River with Jessica Slovak (Class of 24) dancing to Pinnella's interpretation of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.