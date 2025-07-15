Charlie Sheen to Join Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Charlie Sheen will share his story, his way at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m.



Charlie Sheen, widely recognized for his prominent roles in films such as Platoon, Wall Street, Major League, and Rooftop Killer. He has also delivered memorable performances on television, notably in Spin City, for which he received a Golden Globe Award, and in Two and a Half Men, where he portrayed the carefree womanizer Charlie Harper. This beloved show garnered 30 awards, received 73 nominations, and secured nine Primetime Emmys.



During this moderated conversation, Charlie will discuss his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which will be released on Tuesday, September 9th where all books are sold.



Expect an honest, humorous, and gritty look at Charlie's life thus far—no holds barred. Charlie will talk about his extensive career in movies and television, take questions from the audience, and offer a photo opportunity for premium ticket holders.

Charlie Sheen was born Carlos Irwin Estévez on September 3, 1965, in New York City. His father, actor Martin Sheen and mother, Janet Sheen, had three other children, Emilio Estevez, Renée Estevez, and Ramon Estevez. At a young age, Charlie took an interest in his father's acting career and when he was nine, he was given a small part in his dad's movie The Execution of Private Slovik (1974). After high school, Charlie aggressively pursued many acting roles. His first major role was as a high school student in the teen war film Red Dawn (1984). His big break came when he starred in Oliver Stone's Oscar winning epic Platoon (1986), drawing rave reviews for his portrayal as a young soldier who is caught in the center of a moral crisis in Vietnam.



The success of Platoon prompted Oliver Stone to cast Charlie in his next movie, Wall

Street (1987), alongside Martin Sheen. With its "Greed is Good" theme, the movie became an instant hit with viewers. Charlie also was a leading actor in in the sports bio picture Eight Men Out (1988) and the cult comedy franchise Major League (1989, 1994), where he played dynamic baseball pitcher Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn. Throughout the 1990s, Charlie also starred in several other notable films, including the Hot Shots! Franchise (1991, 1993), The Chase (1994) and The Arrival (1996).



In 2000, Charlie joined the ABC hit sitcom Spin City, which earned him a Golden Globe award for his performance as Charlie Crawford. This led to the creation of the iconic sitcom Two and a Half Men, in which Charlie starred as swinging, irresponsible womanizer Charlie Harper, whose life changes when his brother (Jon Cryer) and nephew (Angus T. Jones) suddenly appear on his doorstep. Two and a Half Men won 30 awards, was nominated 73 times, and took home nine Primetime Emmys. Charlie personally won an American Latin Media Arts Award (ALMA) in 2008 for his role in the critically acclaimed series and was nominated four years in a row for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys (2006-2009).



Charlie also starred in Anger Management, a sitcom about an ex-baseball player turned anger management therapist who hosts small group sessions in his home, which led to another ALMA nomination in 2012 for Favorite TV Actor in a Leading Role. Charlie has also received praise for his performances in the Scary Movie franchise (2003, 2006, 2013), his cameo appearance in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), as well as his performance in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills (2013), his guest appearance on The Goldbergs (2015) and 9/11 (2017), an indie project co- starring Whoopie Goldberg about a group of civilians trapped in an elevator during the attacks on September 11th.

