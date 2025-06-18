Centenary Stage Company to Offer Early Bird Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company has revealed its 2025-26 Professional Theatre Series, marking its 40th anniversary season of producing and presenting professional music, dance, and theatre events in northwest New Jersey. This milestone season promises a jam-packed line up of professional performing arts programming and it all kicks off with Broadway’s own John Lloyd Young.

To mark the occasion, Centenary Stage Company is offering a special incentive to all new and returning season subscribers for the 2025-26 season in the form of an Early Bird Season Producer Package. Patrons who purchase as 2025-26 Season Producer package before July 1, 2025, not only gain access to all CSC produced events during the standard 2025/26 season and the benefits provided by the program, but they’ll also gain access to all (4) SUMMERFEST 2025 events at no additional cost. That’s an additional $145.00 in ticket value added to the subscription package for free. SUMMERFEST 2025 events include Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, July 10 – 20; Yacht Rock Gold Experience, July 26; Nunsense II: The Second Coming, July 31 – Aug. 10; and Paula Poundstone, Aug. 23.

The Season Producer package is $250.00 per single patron and offers patrons up to 70% savings with admission to all CSC events including NEXTstage Repertory, Young Audience Series, Young Performers Workshop and Women Playwrights Series events. Additional benefits include advance season renewal with preferred seating selection, no restrictions on the date / time of performance selection, huge cost savings ($10 - $13 / adult ticket), and no fees. Additionally, the Season Producer Package offers the CSC Encore Program allowing package holders to return for free with the purchase of another ticket to the same event, on a different date. Subscribers can see the show twice, the second time for free if they bring a friend. Season Producer packages are valid for all CSC produced events, excluding the NJCYB The Nutcracker, the Hackettstown Rotary Fundraiser event and/or any other non-CSC produced event.

Centenary Stage Company also offers flexible subscriber options in the form of a Series A (Pick 6) or Series B (Pick 3) Flex Pass. To purchase a CSC 2025/26 Season Producer package and to take advantage of the Early Bird Special or to get more information about Flex Pass options visit centenarystageco.org, call the box office at (908) 979 – 0900, or visit us in person.

Centenary Stage Company kicks off the 2025/26 season with John Lloyd Young’s Broadway on Saturday, September 20 @ 8:00 PM. Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of Jersey Boys, John Lloyd Young in his signature passionate and thrilling style, interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. Audiences will hear songs from The Wiz, Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, and many more—along with classics by Broadway legends Rodgers, Hart, and Hammerstein. Tickets are $40.00 for orchestra seating and $35.00 for balcony seating in advance. As with all concerts and special events ticket prices increase $5.00 on the day of the performance.

The magic continues with Centenary Stage Company’s annual Family Holiday Spectacular. This year CSC presents The Wizard of Oz, November 28 through December 14. This beloved musical based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless story, features the iconic musical score from the MGM film. With music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg and background music by Herbert Stothart, this faithful stage adaptation follows Dorothy as she journeys "over the rainbow" to discover the magical Land of Oz. Tickets range from $17.50–$32.50, with discounts available for students, and children under 12.

Next up, A suspenseful mid-season entry arrives with Dial M for Murder, running February 20 through March 8. This brand-new version of the classic thriller that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the Original by Frederick Knott. Tony suspects his wife Margot of infidelity—and although the affair has ended, his jealousy spins a tangled web of deceit, betrayal, and murder. As the tension builds, so does the danger, in this gripping, fast-paced mystery. Tickets range from $17.50–$30, with discounts available for students, and children under 12.

