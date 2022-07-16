Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory Are In Rehearsals for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are currently in rehearsals for the final mainstage production of the 2022 Summerfest, The Marvelous Wonderettes. This show will run July 28 through August 7 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for this production of The Marvelous Wonderettes are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

This Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

This production of The Marvelous Wonderettes will be directed by Jillian Petrie. Jillian Petrie is an award-winning choreographer/director. With over 100 productions under her belt, and she is just getting started. She is currently company choreographer for The Growing Stage, a professional regional theatre company located in New Jersey. Here she also served as director on the company's first film production and has previously served as director of multiple main-stage productions. As of June 2018, she has been Director of TGS's new Theatre Dance program. Productions are full-length plays that aim to challenge existing boundaries by incorporating movement-based storytelling and exploring audience engagement. In addition, Jillian is a professor of dance and theatre at Centenary University and founder of the media company, Athletes & Artists. Jillian was recently a member of the 2018-2019 Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation's Broadway Observership Class, Directors Lab Class of 2019, Broadway Dance Center's Choreography Program of 2021, and SDCF's Broadway Observership 2013-2014 Class.

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes features Centenary University student Amanda Ackerman as Cindy Lou, alumni, Christina Polichetti as Missy and Serena Buchan as Betty Jean, and making her Centenary Stage Company debut, Lauren Fabio as Suzie.

Performances of The Marvelous Wonderettes will be Thursdays, July 28 and August 4 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 29 and August 5 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 30 and August 6 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 31 and August 7 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for this production of The Marvelous Wonderettes are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey.

