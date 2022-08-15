Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration For Adult Acting Class



Aug. 15, 2022  



Centenary Stage Company is offering an adult acting class titled From Shakespeare to Coward to be taught by Carl Wallnau for the 2022 Fall Semester.

From Shakespeare to Coward is a styles class focusing on special problems of period pieces and will be taught by Carl Wallnau. The focus of the class will be on the manners, mores, and conventions of selected historical periods. Material from these varied eras will be studied as students work to find the "truth" in playing period style.

Carl Wallnau is the chair of the Centenary University Theatre department and the Artistic Director for Centenary Stage Company. Wallnau has many credits including Broadway, off-Broadway, and has been seen in many CSC productions including the 2020 and 2021 productions of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley and The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon.

From Shakespeare to Coward will run Monday nights from 6:00 - 9:00 pm and will begin on August 29. Registration is open to the public and is $250.00 per person. The deadline to register is August 28. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





