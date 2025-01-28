Cast Set for KING JAMES at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for King James by Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Ryan George (GSP’s The Club). King James will begin previews on Tuesday, March 18 with an opening night set for Friday, March 21 for a limited run through Sunday, April 6, 2025.



The cast of King James will include Doug Harris (Waiting For Lefty) in the role of “Matt” and Blake Morris (Toni Stone) in the role of “Shawn.”



King James will feature scenic design by Frank J. Oliva (On Set With Theda Bara), lighting design by Amara Payton McNeil (Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine), sound design by Christopher J. Bailey (GSP’s What the Constitution Means to Me), costume design by Azalea Fairley (Eternal Life Part 1), and video design by Douglas Sharf (“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York”). Samantha Flint will serve as the Production Stage Manager, and Qixuan Sun will serve as the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.



Matt and Shawn, two Clevelanders, forge an unlikely connection over their shared passion for the Cleveland Cavaliers and rising basketball star LeBron James. Spanning 12 years, their friendship is shaped by the triumphs and challenges of both fandom and life itself.



From Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, King James is a funny and heartfelt look at loyalty, ambition, and celebrates the connections that keep us going.



The performance schedule for King James is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30PM and Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM. Exceptions: There will be an additional performance on Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30pm. There will not be a 2pm performance on Thursday, March 20.



George Street Playhouse is hosting a Mix & Mingle Night on Wednesday March 26, following the 7:30pm performance. The company will offer an open captioned matinee performance in English, along with an open captioned evening performance in Spanish on Saturday, March 29. There will be a Sunday Symposium on Sunday, April 6 after the 2pm performance.