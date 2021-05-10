BWW Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Inspires at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse (GSP) is currently presenting the thought provoking virtual play, Tiny Beautiful Things through May 23. Superbly directed by the Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the play is based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, "Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar." The book has been keenly adapted for the stage by Oscar-nominated writer, Nia Vardalos. The show was Co-Conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail and Nia Vardalos. The production was rehearsed and filmed on location in the home of a friend of the theatre, an ideal setting ideal to bring the play to life.

In Tiny Beautiful Things, a seasoned writer accepts the opportunity to anonymously pen an advice column under the moniker of "Sugar." She confronts a wide variety of issues from the public that include sexual identity, family relationships, grief, and fidelity. Sugar relies on personal experience and her own triumphs over adversity to give meaningful responses to the readers that have come to depend on her guidance. Sugar proves to be courageous in her honesty and an inspiration for those searching for answers to some of life's significant questions.

The play has a stellar cast with Laiona Michelle in the role of Sugar. The play also features the talents of John Bolger, Kally Duling, and Ryan George who play multiple roles as the people who seek the columnist's advice. The play moves seamlessly from scene to scene as individuals discuss their situations and ask questions of Sugar while she gives them responses that are truly edifying. Viewers will relate to the characters issues and will admire Sugar's candid style.

The design team has done a top job of bringing Tiny Beautiful Things to the virtual stage with art direction by Helen Tewksbury; cinematography and editing by Michael Boylan; sound editing by Ryan Rumery; costume design by Lisa Zinni; and original music and sound design by Scott Killian. The Production Stage Manager is Nicole Kuker and the Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey. Casting is by McCorkle Casting Ltd.

We applaud George Street Playhouse for making Tiny Beautiful Things available to audiences everywhere. It's a gift for these times. Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. This production is recommended for mature audiences.

Photo Credit: (L to R) Kally Duling; Laiona Michelle; John Bolger; & Ryan George in Tiny Beautiful Things. Cinematography by Michael Boylan.