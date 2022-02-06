BWW Review: CLUE at Paper Mill Playhouse is an Intriguing Must-See Production

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting an extraordinarily entertaining production of Clue that features a stellar cast of Broadway veterans. The show is inspired by the classic Hasbro game and based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie. The screenplay is by Jonathan Lynn with writing by Sandy Rustin and additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The show enjoys wonderful direction by Casey Hushion and original music by Michael Holland. You may have viewed the film and played the board game countless times, but you've never experienced the intrigue, eccentricity, and humor that Clue brings to the Millburn stage. The production will run through Sunday, February 20, just in time to attend with your Valentine.

The story takes place in 1954 on a dark and stormy night at Boddy Manor not far from Washington DC. At the elegant mansion, six mysterious guests are invited to a formal dinner party. All of the attendees are being blackmailed for various wrongdoings but their indiscretions are not the crimes to follow. Murders soon ensue in the household making for a captivating plot that has a multitude of twists and turns. The culprit could be anyone from the party and they all had been given weapons as gifts from Mr. Boddy. The real question is, do you have the right clues?

The show's cast is ideal in their roles. They capture the personalities of the story's colorful characters while delivering the witty, fast-paced dialogue with impeccable timing. The company features John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard; Donna English as Mrs. White; Kathy Fitzgerald; as Mrs. Peacock, Sarah Hollis as Miss Scarlet; Kolby Kindle as Cop and Others; Michael Kostroff as Professor Plum; Alex Mandell as Mr. Green; Isabelle McCalla as Yvette; Mark Price as Wadsworth; Hazel Anne Raymundo as Cook and Others; and Graham Stevens as Mr. Boddy and Others. The understudies are Pamela Bob Jamie LaVerdiere Alanna Saunders and Jeff Skowron.

Standout moments in Clue include each character's arrival to Boddy Manor, the group dinner scene, the presentation of weapons as gifts from Mr. Boddy, the discovery of the murdered cook, guests pairing up to investigate, a local traveller coming by to use the phone, the six invitees attempting to listen through a door, and Wadsworth recounting the evening's events. These along many more madcap scenes keep you wondering just what will happen next.

The production team has done a fantastic job of creating a very authentic and impressive setting for Clue. They include scenic design by Lee Savage; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara; sound design by Matt Kraus; hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Binder Casting and JZ Casting. Rick Sordelet serves as fight director/intimacy consultant and the production stage manager is Jill Gold.

See Clue. It is being performed to perfection and the show is both fascinating, and engaging. Gather your group of mystery lovers and many more to have a much-needed winter outing at the theatre!





Tickets for Clue start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. The show runs for 80 minutes with no intermission. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114. As an additional comfort for Clue ticket holders, this production will be available for live streaming on select dates.

Please note: Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made