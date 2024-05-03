American Theater Group Will Host Talkbacks After CANNED GOODS Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Theater Group will host talkback sessions after the Thursday, May 9th and 16th evening performances of the new play, Canned Goods, by Erik Kahn. The World Premiere production is running May 9-11th at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ and May 16-19th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ. Charlotte Cohn is directing the production.

Members of the cast and creative team, including NJ Playwright Erik Kahn, will participate in the Q & A session, and all are welcome to attend. Rahway residents and employees are invited to attend the Thursday, May 9th performances for a special ticket price of $30. Those tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 732-499-8226 or purchased at the door.

Canned Goods is a historical drama about the little-known incident which contributed to the launch of World War II. It is a harrowing account of Hitler's devious strategy to fake an attack on Germany to justify his invasion of Poland in 1939. Based in part on transcripts from interviews associated with the Nuremberg Trial, the drama focuses on the complex psychological entanglement between prisoners with hours left to live and the SS Major who engages and spars with them.

Leading the cast are Richard Hollis (Broadway: Hangman, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) as Honiok, Simon Feil (Off B’way: This is Not a Time of Peace) as Birnbaum, Ken King (Sleep No More’s The Lost Supper, McKitterick Hotel) as SS Major, Dalton Gorden (Goat, Canadian Tuxedo) as Heydrich/Mulier/Guard, and Steven Rattazzi (Broadway: Indecent; Public Theater: Henry V w/Liev Schrieber) as Kruger. Jason Williams (DR2, The Pearl Theatre) will cover all roles.

Built by the City of Rahway Redevelopment Agency, the Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway and is independently operated under the governance of Union County Performing Arts Center. The 199-seat theater was recently renovated. Performances are Thurs. May 9th, Friday May 10th and Sat. May 11th at 7pm and a 2pm matinee on Sat. May 11th. Tickets are available through the box office by calling 732-499-8226 or online at: https://ucpac.org/event/canned-goods/.

The Sieminski Theater is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, NJ. Performances will be Thurs. May 16th, Friday May 17th and Sat. May 18th at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at https://sieminskitheater.org/event/canned-goods/.

