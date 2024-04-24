Constantine Maroulis & Teal Wicks to Star in EAST CARSON STREET at Bell Theater

East Carson Street, a world-premiere rock musical written by local rocker Joe Grushecky, will herald the opening of the new Bell Theater in the historic Bell Works complex in Holmdel from May 3-12.



The show features music and lyrics by Grushecky, an iconic musician best known for his work with the Iron City Houserockers and his collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, with whom he co-wrote two songs in the musical. The book is by Jonathan Rosenberg (Americano!, House of Dreams) and direction is by Daniel Kutner (Prince of Broadway).



The show stars Broadway’s Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde, The Wedding Singer) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Wicked).



East Carson Street tells the story of three generations of a 1980’s Pittsburgh family as the city declined during the demise of the steel and coal industries. This led to record-high unemployment numbers, forcing young people to seek opportunities elsewhere while those who remained dealt with rising levels of substance abuse and crime. Grushecky grew up in a coal mining town on the city’s outskirts and has seen Pittsburgh go through multiple transformations over the years.



“There were coal miners on both sides of my family,” Grushecky said. “My dad dropped out of school at 12 years old to work in the coal mines. It was hard work.”



In the 1970s, Grushecky lived just off East Carson Street and remembers when the gritty bars were packed with guys getting off their factory shifts. By the ‘90s, the area had transformed into a hub of live music and nightlife with Grushecky playing a major role in the city’s music scene. Today in Pittsburgh, the mills, mines, and pollution are all but gone, replaced by parks, clean water, and thriving communities. East Carson Street is now a national historic district, lined with popular bars, restaurants, pubs, and nightclubs.

Through his association with Steven Van Zandt, who produced one of his albums, and his collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Grushecky has become a mainstay in the Asbury Park music scene.



“Joe Grushecky's rock and soul music, accompanied by a moving intergenerational story of a working-class Pittsburgh neighborhood, is both a sound and a story that we rarely see on stage,” said Rosenberg.



The creative team for East Carson Street includes Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, Music Director Charles Santoro, Choreographer Michele Mossay, Scenic Designer Zoe Hurwitz, Lighting Designer Joel Silver, Sound Designer Jon Weston, Associate Music Director Charles Santoro, and Creative Consultant Patrick Jordan. The production is produced by special arrangement with All About Eve LLC, creators Rosenberg and Grushecky, and executive producer Cody Lassen.



The Bell Theater is located inside Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel. Tickets start at $35 and are available atbelltheater.org or 732-531-9106, ext. 14. For more information, visit www.eastcarsonstreetmusical.com.

