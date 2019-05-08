BWW Review: BIG FISH at Ritz Theatre Company Will CATCH Your Attention

Based on the celebrated 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed 2003 film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre-for an experience that's richer, funnier, and BIGGER than life itself.

Big Fish the musical is written by John August with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Ritz' production of Big Fish features Chris Monaco as Edward Bloom, Megan Ruggles as Sandra Bloom, Frankie Rowles as Will Bloom, and Jamie Talamo as Josephine Bloom.

Rounding out the cast are Nicky Intrieri as Young Will Bloom, Anthony J. Magnotta as Amos Calloway, Jared Paxson as Karl the Giant, Rachel Klein as The Witch, Malik Muhammad as Don Price, A.J. Love as Zacky Price/Ensemble, Colleen Murphy as Jenny Hill, Lauren Bristow as Mermaid/Ensemble, Chanel Cumberbatch as Ensemble, and Meredith Mehegan as Ensemble.

Ritz Theatre Company's production of Big Fish is a spectacle in the best way. The show has a "big musical" feel, though the show itself stars a very small cast. It is a show merMADE for the Ritz stage!

Set designer William Bryant and props coordinator Melissa Harnois have created a marvelous and magical mishmash between the Bloom family's attic and the resemblance of docks that seamlessly allows the scene to transition between the Bloom home and Edward's fantastical memories. The set is dressed with a slew of tchotchkes-remnants from Edward's stories-and a bed on casters that shifts in and out of the scene making room for fanciful dance numbers.

Any fabulous Ritz production would not be complete without Chris Miller's stunning lighting plot, and for this production, Moira Miller has created beautiful and imaginative costumes.

Big Fish director Matt Reher in his director's note says "Truth is not the same as fact. And that's the fundamental difference between Will Bloom and his father, Edward. Will sees truth as a collection of facts and fiction as a collection of lies. Edward sees fiction as man's greatest means to share the most powerful truths." This "fundamental difference" between Edward and his son Will is seen right at the top of the show when Edward is skipping rocks on the dock and Will's rock just plunks into the water. Edward seems to live with an overly-optimistic attitude with his head in the clouds. Will feels like he does not know his "true" father at all. Edward's stories are about mermaids, witches, giants, and quirky characters that Will considers to be figments of his father's over-active imagination. But Josephine, Will's wife reassures his, saying, "If you understand the stories, then you will understand the man."

Big Fish's plot is relatable, heartfelt and inspired. The musical highlights that the best part of an adventure (and arguably life itself) is the people you meet along the way. And all of the characters we meet in the show are funny, engaging, and endearing (especially Edward's friend, the literal "tall tale", Karl the Giant).

Ritz production features a talented cast of strong singers and I was spellbound by their performances of Lippa's tunes. From the fun and funky "I Know What You Want" sung by Rachel Klein as The Witch with her backup banshees, to the heartfelt ballad "Daffodils" sung by Chris Monaco and Megan Ruggles as Edward and Sandra, Lippa's score was beautifully executed. Frankie Rowles rendition of "Strangler" was perfectly performed and Megan Ruggles performance of "I Don't Need A Roof" gave me chills.

The music in Big Fish is toe-tapping, and Devon Sinclair's choreography is inspired and fun. I especially enjoyed the "Alabama Stomp" at the beginning of the show-"If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man the Alabama Stomp, you feed his soul!"

Ritz' production of Big Fish is whimsical, funny and charming. It is emotional tapestry of sentiments that will leave you undoubtedly laughing, smiling, and sometimes teary-eyed. This father-son musical is relatable, teaching us to "be the hero of your story" (make the most of life and create your own destiny). Big Fish is a family musical about the important role of stories in our lives, and will make you appreciate your own family's anecdotes.

Like all Ritz Theatre mainstage productions, the art gallery adjacent to the theatre lobby features artwork for sale, this time mosaics by Sandy Johnston (Second Time Around Mosaics). Johnston's work reflects Big Fish well since Will Bloom pieces together his father's stories to make a sort of mosaic of his life.

Big Fish is a fantastic musical experience, even if you feel like a fish out of water at the theatre. Make sure to CATCH this production before it closes. I'm certain you'll be HOOKED.

Big Fish runs now through May 19th at Ritz Theatre Company in Haddon Township with a special American Sign Language/Shadow Interpreter performance on Saturday, May 11th at 1 pm. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.ritztheatreco.org/show/big-fish/





