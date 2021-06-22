Review: BEEHIVE: THE '60's MUSICAL by Paper Mill Playhouse - A Vibrant, Entertaining Streaming Experience

Beehive: The '60's Musical is the final production in Paper Mill Playhouse's successful streaming season. You don't have to be a child of the 60's to enjoy this vibrant production that showcases the music of the decade's most talented songstresses. Created by Larry Gallagher, choreographed by Jennifer Werner, and directed by Casey Hushion, it is a musical journey that doesn't miss a beat. You can stream it now through June 26.

Beehive depicts a time when there were big hairdos, big dreams and outstanding female vocalists. The show's company features the remarkable talents of Ashley Blanchet, Emma Degerstedt, Adrianna Hicks, Isabelle McCalla, Anastacia McCleskey, and Mary Kate Morrissey. These six women perform over twenty-five hit songs. The show starts in the year, 1960 and progresses chronologically through the decade with just the right variety of musical numbers. The cast also provides brief narratives to lend thoughtful perspective about the pieces and the period when they were popular.

Some of the many songs that are performed in Beehive include "The Name Game," "Walking in the Rain," "My Boyfriend's Back," "One Fine Day," "Be My Baby," "Abraham, Martin and John," "River Deep/Proud Mary," "Cry Baby," and as a grand finale, "Make Your Own Kind of Music." You will likely find yourself singing along or maybe even joining the company in some dance moves.

The Creative team has done a top job of bringing Beehive to the stage with costume design by Jen Caprio; wig design by Kaitlyn Adams; Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe; lighting design is by Charlie Morrison; sound design is by Matt Kraus; and video production by Milliron Studios.

Beehive: The '60's Musical entertains as it pays homage to memorable music and a decade of promise and change. We applaud Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director Mike Stotts for providing a wonderful production to top off their streaming season.

Subscriptions for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 Season are now available with live shows once again being performed on the Millburn stage. For more information, please visit https://papermill.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse