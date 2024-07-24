Bodegas Montecillo Crianza 2019-A Favorite Summertime Red Wine from Rioja

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A few things are better suited for beating the summer heat than chilled wines. While this season sets the stage for whites and rosés to shine, it holds a special place for reds, too. Versatile, refreshing, and chillable, Bodegas Montecillo Crianza 2019, at an accessible SRP of $14 is a red wine beyond the summer season. It stands as the epitome of Spanish winemaking.

As the third-oldest winery in Rioja and the first in the town of Fuenmayor, Bodegas Montecillo holds a rich history of shaping the tradition and reputation of Rioja wines. Grapes are meticulously selected from the best vines and used to craft contemporary wines that stay true to their roots.

Bodegas Montecillo Crianza 2019 is comprised of 90% Tempranillo and 10% Garnacha grapes. It is a renewed classic of surprising intensity. Visually, the wine is a beautiful deep-red color with a bluish rim. On the nose, an explosive greeting of cherry and blackberry. The finish is pleasant, with notes of patisserie blending harmoniously with the fruit. On the palate, it is broad, round and full of flavor with exquisite acidity and balanced tannins that provide a lingering finish.

Chillable reds like Bodegas Montecillo Crianza 2019 offer a unique experience, marrying the depth and complexity of red wine with a refreshing coolness that is perfect for summer. Ideally the wine should be chilled between 55 and 60 degrees. A half an hour in the fridge or a cooler works well to obtain the right temperature. Chilling this wine brings out its vibrant fruit flavors and highlights its balanced acidity, making it an excellent companion for outdoor dining, barbecues, summer gatherings, or simply unwinding on the patio after a busy day. Bodegas Montecillo Crianza 2019 proves that relishing red wine isn't just for cooler months but can be a delightful option year-round.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Montecillo

