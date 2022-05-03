BWW Interview: David O'Neill in GO DOG GO! at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong will present the main stage production of GO, DOG. GO! The show runs May 6 through May 22 with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special Opening Night Performance, May 6 at 7:30PM. Based on the book by P.D. Eastman, GO, DOG. GO! is adapted for the stage by Steven Dietz and Allison Gregory with music by Michael Koerner. The production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, TGS's Director of Educational Programming with Musical Direction by Laura Petrie and Choreography by Jillian Petrie.

GO, DOG, GO! brings P.D. Eastman's classic children's book to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color, and space. While the title may instantly bring back young childhood memories, please know that this truly is a production for all ages.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview David O'Neill about his career and his role as MC Dog in GO DOG GO!

Dave is thrilled to return to the TGS stage. Previous roles at TGS include The Tinman in Wizard of Oz, Chester in Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse, and a variety of evil creatures in The Hobbit. Other onstage roles include The Cat in the Hat in Seussical, Snoopy in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Nathan in Guys and Dolls, and Freddy in Noises Off. Offstage, Dave is an Art Director and Event Planner by day and a children's book illustrator (Shankman & O'Neill Children's Books) by night. He proudly sits on the board of trustees here at The Growing Stage and applies his skills to the organization's graphic design, website, and set design needs. This one's for you, Izzy.

When did you first become interested in the arts?

I have drawn and painted my whole life since I was a kid, but I didn't find myself on stage until High School when the director needed a replacement for a Fiddler on the Roof cossack who had dropped out. That was Junior year. By the end of Senior year, I had wrapped my role of Nathan in Guys and Dolls, won talent show awards for comedic writing and acting and formed, directed, wrote and starred in the school's first-ever "Comedy Club" show-a series of skits and vignettes ala SNL.

You have an impressive background that includes performance and visual arts. Can you tell us a little about your education?

Thanks! It's honestly nothing to write home about, though I attribute everything I know to my instructors at William Paterson University's Art department. I knew going in that visual arts were going to be my day job, but they really helped focus my skills on commercial work, which I do to this day in the form of experiential marketing and event design. As far as education on stage, I learn by doing. I have no formal training and I wear that proudly, though it took me a while to do so. Every show, every director, every experience ... they all shape you as a performer for better or worse.

Tell us a little about your position as a member of TGS's Board of Trustees.

Serving on the board at TGS is a real honor. I got involved with the organization as a late-teen, met my wife there through a good friend and have tried to stay as involved as possible over the years. When Steve Fredericks asked me to consider joining the board, it came at a perfect time in my life-I didn't have a ton of time for the stage outside of occasional improv shows (I've been with NJ-based improv troupe "Out of Order" for what I think is 736 years) so it was a great way to support the theater off-stage. Now, as President of the board, I take a lot of pride in leading it and getting my mitts on every possible detail.

We'd love to know about your role in Go Dog Go.

How can I put this? "...Dog." That is, after all, the first line of the book and my first line in the show. Everything in this show is taken straight from the pages of the classic book. "M.C. Dog", as the call me, is a bit of a reluctant master of ceremonies, thrown into the chaos of the stage. It feels a bit like playing the Cat in the Hat in Seussical or Snoopy in good man Charlie Brown. Both have great 4th-wall-breaking moments and act as a bit of a wrangler of the cation. it's a very physical role, one that I'm comfortable in, as physical comedy has always been super fun for me.

Can you tell us a little about the show's cast and team?

The cast is out of this world. True pro's. It's not always easy to take on something that is basically a 2-act choreographed show from start to finish with minimal dialgue but they do it beautifully. As I'm wring this, we're deep in tech and everyone is finding all of these amazing comedic bits and gags. Lori Lawrence, our director, has an amazingly colorful and energetic view of the piece and embraces the mad-cap fun of it all. Laura Petrie music directs us and she is one of the greats as well. The production team at TGS are super-human, I'm convinced of it.

Why do you think audiences will enjoy the show?

We all need a little fun right now. ESPECIALLY at live theater. The Growing Stage welcomes everyone, young and old, to relax and enjoy the magic of live shows. This show does what we've all craved ... a bit of escape, a lot of fun and dog jokes.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I hope to stay involved on stage, but as I get more involved with set design, graphic design for the theater and behind-the-scenes work, I can see myself stapping out of the spot light and happily building and painting and planning and making. Beyond that, I'll see what's next with Rob Rokicki's Monstersongs, as I illustrated the graphic novel piece of that album with him, and i'll keep drawing children's books. As long as my future involves The Growing Stage, I'll be happy.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want our readers to know.

Support the heck out of your local theaters now. Who knows when we'll have a variant and have to close the doors for a bit. If the pandemic taught me anything, it's to appreciate what you have while you have it, and your communities just wouldn't be the same without your local arts. Support. Volunteer. Get on stage and surprise yourself.

For more information on David O'Neill's music and writing career, please visit https://www.monstersongs.net/ and https://www.shankmanoneill.com/.

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Ave, Netcong, NJ 07857. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit https://growingstage.com/ or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Growing Stage and David O'Neill