Crystal A. Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden & More to Star in GEM OF THE OCEAN at Two River Theater

Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, the seventh production in Two River Theater’s commitment to stage all ten of Wilson’s visionary epics in the American Century Cycle, directed by San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award Winner, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Appropriate, Trouble in Mind).

“To call this assemblage of artists an embarrassment of riches would be a most profound understatement,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Such is the power of August Wilson and we at Two River and so proud to continue our long and deep conversation with his work. I simply cannot wait to share the journey of Gem with our community.”

Citizen Barlow is looking for peace. To get it, he’ll knock at Aunt Ester’s door every day if that’s what it takes. Set in 1904, the opening installment in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle includes the playwright’s most fantastical journey, where the secrets of the past point towards future liberation.

The cast includes: Stephanie Berry (Broadway: Drowning Crow, Frankenstein) as Aunt Ester, Brian D. Coats (August Wilson’s Jitney, Seven Guitars ) as Eli, Crystal A. Dickinson (Broadway: Clybourne Park, You Can’t Take It With You) as Black Mary, Brandon J. Dirden (Broadway: Skeleton Crew, Take Me Out and August Wilson’s Jitney) as Caesar Wilks, Bill Irwin (Tony Award Winner for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon, On Beckett) as Rutherford Selig, Stephen Tyrone Williams (Lucky Guy, Jitney) as Citizen Barlow and James A. Williams (August Wilson’s Radio Golf and Jitney) as Solly Two Kings.

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Lawrence E. Moten III, Costume Designer Nicole Jescinth Smith, Lighting Designer Sherrice Mogjanji, Sound Designer & Composer Fitz Patton, Intimacy & Movement Kaja Dunn, Stage Manager Kate Croasdale and Assistant Stage Manager Alex Murphy.

