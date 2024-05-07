BWW Bar Beat: two fifteen at PUBLIC Hotel-Plan Your Glamorous Night Out

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sleek, social, sophisticated, and incredibly satisfying. two fifteen, the bar and lounge at PUBLIC Hotel, checks all the boxes for an experience you will relish. The elegant venue with an expansive bar and comfy couches is as enticing as the cocktail menu. Knowledgeable servers provided elevated hospitality with specialty cocktail tray service, bottle service, and tableside preparations. The entrance to this glamorous spot is at the top of the hotel’s escalators.

two fifteen is the brainchild of nightlife impresarios Nur Khan and Ian Schrager who successfully partnered to develop Rose Bar in the Gramercy Park Hotel. Khan commented, “Working with Ian once again to create a boundary-pushing concept that encompasses downtown’s eclectic energy is a dream. The space brings a mature and edgy cocktail driven experience reminiscent of the early aughts to life.”

Award-winning Master Mixologist Charlotte Voisey, who also created the cocktail menu at Rose Bar, brings her talents to two fifteen with a menu that has a stunning selection of finely balanced drinks to suit every taste.

We stopped by for a nightcap after having dinner in the neighborhood. Fans of the Espresso Martini have found their home. While the drink it is faithful to the classic with vodka and freshly brewed espresso, it has extra burst of flavor with a touch of vanilla bean syrup.

A signature drink is a made-to-order Gold Bellini. This beautiful cocktail inspired by the original Bellini of 1940s Venice. two fifteen’s version adds Hendrick’s gin and is finished with a fresh raspberry and a dash of edible gold for added elegance.

An absolute guest favorite is the Smoked Mezcal Margarita that has an exciting presentation. It is smade with mezcal, reposado tequila, smoked agave, fresh lime, and tamarind. It is smoked with wood chips.

With warm weather on the rise, you’ll want to indulge in some of two fifteen’s refreshing summery drinks. The Crimson with its bright, cheery color has the vibrant flavors of watermelon, Campari, Milagro tequila and fresh lime. Or order one of the champagne cocktails like Island Vibes. This bright, tropical cocktail combines rum’s favorite supporting flavors of mint, bitters, sugar and lime. Topped with bubbles, Island Vibes can be described as a champagne mojito that transports drinkers to the tropics. And of course, classics such as the Negroni, Paper Plane, and Martinis are prepared to perfection.

Spirit-free choices are available that includes The High Tea that celebrates classic British flavors of a non-alcoholic gin, tea, lemon and ginger, from a house-made syrup that gives this combination just the flavorful kick we expect from a good cocktail.

To round out the menu, light bites are available with such items as oysters, shrimp cocktail, ceviche and more. Check their schedule! two fifteen is hosting regular surprise musical performances from today’s most exciting and genre-bending acts. It’s just another reason to become a regular.

two fifteen is located at 215 Chrystie Street and will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to late. Apertivo Hour is Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 7pm. For more information, please visit www.publichotels.com or them on Instagram at @twofifteen.nyc and @publichotels. Reservations are recommended.

Photo Credit: PUBLIC Hotel

Comments