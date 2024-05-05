Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Do Mother's Day, Philadelphia style with meals, treats and destinations that are sure to please moms and the mother figures in your life. Check out the dozens of destinations that will please every taste and style to make the day truly special and memorable.



1) SIN Steak Italian Nightlife

1102 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Reservations on Resy or call 215-602-4092



The new posh Northern Liberties steakhouse will host its first Mother's Day Brunch with sweet and savory specials and features just for Mom. SIN's Mother's Day Brunch will run from 11:00am to 5:00pm with music in the afternoon by DJ Austin. Specials will include Smoked Salmon Frittata (Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Chives, Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Capers),. Beets and Burrata (Tri Color Beets, Burrata, Strawberries, Ciabatta Cracker, Smoked Trout Roe), Fig Toast (Grilled Sour Dough, Whipped Ricotta, Fresh Figs, Hot Honey, Maldon Salt), Limoncello Bread Pudding French Toast (Limoncello Anglaise, Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup), Bananas Foster French Toast (Sour Dough, Brown Butter Rum Bananas, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup), Tiramisu Short Stack (Buttermilk Hotcakes, Mascarpone, Espresso, Chocolate), Mother's Day Pink Mama Cocktail with Elderflower, Pink Grapefruit and Gin, plus special dessert selections.



2) Chez Colette

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 569-8300

Mother’s Day Brunch



Chez Colette at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square celebrates all the Moms out there with a luxurious Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Bring the whole family for signature dishes from Sofitel Executive Chef Seth Fannin. Brunch buffet is $75 per person, children under 12 are half price. For Reservations call 215-569-8300 or at Opentable. All prices subject to all applicable taxes and 18% gratuity.



Raw Bar Selections

Poached Shrimp Cocktail, Oysters on the Half Shell, Smoked Salmon and Salmon Rillettes

Cocktail Sauce, Marie Rose Sauce, Mignonette

Saltine Lavosh, Crostini, Lemon Wedge



Appetizer Selections

Vegan Corn Chowder

French & American Cheese Display, Pumpkin Butter, Fruit Jam

Charcutiere, Pickled Vegetables, Stone Ground Mustard

Brioche Rolls, Baguette, Local Bread Display, Whipped and Flavored Butters

Fresh Fruit

Artisanal Greens, Carrot, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Arugula, Summer Berries, Sunflower Seeds, Champagne Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomatoes, Cotija, Romaine, Cilantro Pistou



Entrée Selections

Seared Salmon, Clams, Chorizo and Corn Fondue

Roast Shrimp, Chipotle Honey, Cilantro Lime Rice

Goat Cheese Polenta Cakes with Olives, Tomato, and Caper Sauce

Baby Squash Medley with Basil and White Truffle

Fried Green Tomato and Eggplant Gratin with Romesco Sauce



Carving Board Selections

Fennel, Coriander, and Peppercorn Crusted Pork Belly, Pistou Mustard

Whole Grilled NY Strip Loin, Chimichurri



Assortment of desserts:

Cupcakes, strawberry mousse parfaits, lemon meringue pies, chocolate bites, red velvet and salted caramel chocolate chip cookies, cake pops and orange madeleines



$75 per person



3) Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-238-0499



Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner

212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

215.238.0499

Positanocoast.net

Brunch 11:00am to 3:00pm

Dinner 3:00pm to 9:00pm



Treat Mom to a special Mother's Day brunch or dinner at one of the city's most beautiful restaurants and patios. Mother's Day brunch runs from 11:30am to 3:00pm and features bottomless brunch options with a reservation for $30.00 for mimosas and sangria, plus features for Mother's Day like the Belgium Waffle, Avocado Toast,Egg White Frittata, Goat Cheese Spread, Quiche and more. For Mother's Day dinner, look for features and specials, including Zucchini Crabcake, Pork Osso Buco, Sea Urchin Linguine, Grilled Salmon, Stuffed Veal Chop Whole Fish, Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Langostino Fra Diavolo, Pan Seared Scallops, Chilled Lobster, Grilled Octopus, Tuna Tartare and more. Reservations are now available through the website, OpenTable or by calling 215.238.0499.



4) P.J. Clarke’s Philadelphia

The Curtis Building

601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 999-2000

Reserve now on Resy



P.J. Clarke's will host a special Mother's Day Brunch Event with build your own bouquet station for Mom and the kids, plus brunch and lunch specials - including any single brunch entree with a glass of prosecco, mimosa or bellini for only $20; or say I love you Mom with a dozen oysters and a glass of prosecco or rose for $20. Brunch savory and sweet treats include a special Mother's Day Quiche, P.J. Clarke's famous decadent Cheesecake, Japanese Pancakes, Homemade Biscuits and Honey, Creme Brulee French Toast, Eggs Benedict and more. Celebrate in the dining room - or enjoy the beautiful day in one of Philadelphia's most gorgeous patios with views of Independence Historic Park. The full patio will be set-up for patio season with the signature red umbrellas for shade. Cheers!



5) The Ground Rittenhouse

120 S. 18th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103



The Ground is a plant-filled urban oasis for Moms! This new coffee, plant and bubble tea shop celebrates its grand opening in time for for Mother's Day Weekend with specials on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12. Save 15% off a plant and a pot combo with a complimentary gift box or bag when you mention "Mother's Day Special." Gift cards for Mom will also be 15% off. Plus don't forget to bring your Mom to try the Ground's signature rose pistachio latte - and to soak up those relaxing vibes.



6) Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S. 8th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-923-0123



Celebrate Mother’s Day with beautiful blooms! Craftsman Row Saloon is hosting its Annual Mother’s Day with the Blooming Garden Pop-up Experience and Mom will be pretty in pink with all the blossoms, buds and pops of color - in the decor, food and drink. There’s no prettier spot in town for your Queen bee than this ceiling to floor and wall to wall pop-up with a floral inspired hidden garden filled featuring lush greens, vibrant colors, pastel blooms, floral inspired foods, themed cocktails, and yes, an over-the-top floral milkshake. This year, guests get $5 off when they order brunch food and drink together between 12 Noon and 3:00pm. Specials will include Field Salad and Blooming Burger, Field Salad, Blooming Burger and Wild(flower) about you Mother's Day Shake, Blooming Burger and a blooming cocktail, and more. Don't forget to snap a photo to remember before you leave!



7) Village Whiskey

118 S 20th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 665-1088



Village Whiskey and Chef Jose Garces will pay tribute to the Mom’s with a special Smoked Salmon Benedict Brunch addition or try it with the $27 brunch combo. Plus, comp mimosa for mom!



7) The Olde Bar

125 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-253-3777



Chef Jose Garces celebrates Mother's Day with one complimentary mimosa for Mom! Plus Crab Cake Benedict, Chicken and Waffles and other specials to pick from, and Funfetti Waffles for the kids.



8) Amada Radnor

555 E Lancaster Ave

Wayne, PA

(484) 429-2158



Chef Jose Garces celebrates Mother's Day with a complimentary glass of cava for Mom, plus Mother's Day specials including: Marinero de polenta y manchego (Seafood polenta with manchego, Seafood stew shrimp, calamari and chorizo, On tomato base, garlic chips), Pollo Ala Brasa (Airline Chicken Breast, Kalamata olives ,sunchokes Cherry Tomatoes, Piquillo Pepper Emulsion) and Esparragos Con Trufas (Charcoal Grilled Green & White Asparagus, Black Truffle Aiöli, Fried Egg, Lemon Zest). Also look for the Gin and Tonic bar transformed into Make Your Own Mimosa Station for the day!



9) Amada

217-219 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-2450



Mother’s Day Brunch $40 per person

Mom's get a complimentary dessert



Shared:

Bread Basket - Mallorca Bread, Olive Oil Cake, Croissant, Cherry & Fig Jam, Whipped Butter

Tortilla Espanola - Salsa Brava, Chistorra Sausage

Datiles - Bacon wrapped dates, almonds, cabrales



Individual Per Person: (Choice of)

Shakshuka - Baked Eggs, Tomato Piperade, Olive Salsa Verde, Mahon Cheese Toast, Lamb Merguez

Crab Benedict - Chorizo Bilbao, Swiss Chard, Crab & Paprika Hollandaise

Sangria Pancakes - Apples, Oranges, Pears, Canela Whipped Cream, Sangria Syrup

Pollo A La Brasa - Airline Chicken Breast, Bacon Lardons, Onion, Fingerling Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes

Amada's Cheese Steak - Wagyu Sirloin, Truffled Mushrooms and Mahon Fondue



Sides - Shared Plates for Table:

Pimenton-Glazed Bacon

Amada’s Potato Rosti



Reservations available now on Opentable or by calling 215-625-2450.



10) Founding Father's Philadelphia

1612 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19146



Head to Founding Father's on South Street for a special Mother's Day brunch with brunch specials, cocktails for Mom and a special menu, plus all your everyday favorites.



11) Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

(215) 425-6820



Mother's Day Drag Brunch (Taylor Swift Themed) will run from 11:00am to 2:00pm, with brunch menu and cocktails available, with tickets starting at only $25.00.



12) Twenty One Pips

24 Cricket Ave

Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 228-2711



Twenty One Pips will celebrate Mother's Day with comp Library Passes for the day (normally $7 per person to play unlimited games), com mimosa for mom, comp Dulche de Leche for mom.



13) Thirsty Dice

1642 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 765-2679



Thirsty Dice will celebrate Mother's Day with comp Library Passes for the day (normally $7 per person to play unlimited games), and a comp mimosa flight for mom with FOUR specially flavored mimosas. Can we get the Mom's out there to cheers to THAT!



14) Harry’s Bar & Grille

The Montreal Beach Resort

1025 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

(609) 884-7011



Mother's Day Weekend with live music every day including Friday, May 10th with Lost Sailors Unplugged 5-9pm, Saturday, May 11th with The Yokels 5-9pm, and Sunday, May 12th with Ray McGeehan 1-4pm. Look for a build a bouquet for Mom no charge on Sunday and specials for Sunday Mother's Day menu including Seafood Bisque, Avocado Toast, Crab and Asparagus Quiche, Baked Brie, Fiddlehead Tart, Braised Lamb Shank, Pappardelle Seafood Alfredo, Airline Chicken Breast, Lemon Stuffed Grilled Branzino and more.



15) SliCE

Citywide Delivery: 215-463-0868

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099



Love is in the pizza this year! Send Mom and Grandmom a "pizza" of your heart this year with a heart-shaped pizza available for delivery or pick-up. Customize your pie with her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. Heart-shaped pies are the same price as traditional pies and are available at all SliCE locations. For more information about SliCE or to place an order, call the location directly, visit www.slicepa.com, follow @slicepa on Twitter and like “SliCE” on Facebook.



16) P'unk Burger

1823 Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 468-PUNK (7865)



Kids Eat COMP, No Work for Mom!



P'unk Burger is giving Mom the day off for Mother's Day! Leave the work to Marlo Dilks, mom of seven daughters, and her team at P'unk Burger as kids eat comp all day. One slider meal comped for the kids with any purchase of a grown-up size burger or salad. Limit 2 comp 1 slider meals per order / address/ table. Indoor and outdoor seating available. No reservations required.



17) Caffe Aldo Lamberti

2011 Marlton Pike W

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

(856) 663-1747



Caffe Aldo Lamberti will be in full bloom by early May with one of the most stunning, lush and flowering outdoor patios and sidewalk cafes. Call today and reserve now for Mom and the family and enjoy one of Cherry Hill's top restaurant experiences with Mother's Day specials.



18) El Camino Real

1040 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 925-1110



Mother's Day brunch; prefix menu $30 with drink all weekend for three courses and choice of bloody mary, mimosa, champagne spritz or aqua fresca.



19) Northern Liberties Mother’s Day Sidewalk Sale, Shopping Stroll and Farmers Market



Saturday, May 11, 2024



10:00am to 2:00pm



18 Participating Businesses + Farmers’ Market at N 2nd and Germantown



https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/mothers-day-shopping-stroll-sidewalk-sale-and-farmers-market/



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District presents the first-ever Mother’s Day Shopping Stroll, Sidewalk Sale and Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 11th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Pick up gifts for Mom and support small, local businesses. Start at the Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market and then head to your favorite boutique and retailer along/around N. 2nd Street. Look for sales, specials, rack sales, giveaways, family fun and much more. Check back often as more businesses and promotions will be added.



Mother’s Day Farmers’ Market



Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market will celebrate the arrival of spring and celebrate Moms with extended hours starting on May 11th. Come out from 10:00am to 2:00pm and shop from farm fresh and local vendors. Festivities include a live DJ, comp treat for Mom, family fun for kids, flowers and gifts for purchase, and more surprises to be announced. No charge to attend, with food, drink and gifts pay-as-you-go. Located at N. 2nd Street and Germantown Avenue outside the Piazza Alta. Presented by The Food Trust, Post Brothers, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Penn Treaty Special Services District. Visit here closer to the event for the vendor line-up.



Mother’s Day Shopping Stroll and Sidewalk Sale



Celebrate Mom with a special purchase from a Northern Liberties small business. Look for specials, rack sales, events, promotions and other special happenings throughout the neighborhood.



1040 Creative Cultural Art Center & Gallery (1040 N 2nd, Suite 301) – Look for small paintings and sculptures, framed prints, painted Shirts and hand bags; 10% discount for all products



City Planter (814 North 4th) – Outdoor plants: annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables



Ends Hair Design and Day Spa (624 N Front) – Selling products, Jewelry, and accessories, 50% off of Keratin treatments, 10% off hair cuts, 10% off products and accessories



IN Beauty (1101 N 3rd) – IN Beauty vegan cosmetics: Lip oils, Lip liner, liners, lip glosses, 20% off all services and products for Mother’s Day weekend



Flowers Etc by Denise (637 N 2nd) – ‘Flower Seed’ packets to children for a special Mom and me activity



Laser Philly (829 N 2nd) – 10% off all pots, planters and propagation stations – instead of giving mom a bouquet, give her something longer lasting that allows her to grow her own plants and flowers! Plus 10% off taper candles.



Madison K Cookies (800 N 2nd) – Mother’s Day themed treats



Madison K Live Life Fun (600 N 2nd) – 20% off sidewalk sale items



Maleek Jackson Boxing (926 N 2nd) – Buy one, get one comp session for Mom plus one



Nirvana Wellness Med Spa (925 N 2nd) – Gift cards and special Mother’s Day packages all month long



Once Worn Consignment (906 N 2nd) – Super Sale Clothing



OURS (702 N 3rd) – Sidewalk pop-up with Bask Bakery, fresh bouquets from Hana Floral Design as well as own shop’s products which for Mother’s Day include jewelry and accessories, home decor, glassware, ceramics, bath & body, candles, skincare and personal care



Playa Bowls Northern Liberties (807 N Second) – Raffle of a Playa Bowls Themed Basket (value $100) + Purchase a bowl, receive 2, 16oz Cold Brews for Mom)



Ray’s Reusables (935 N 2nd) – A mixture of sale items and mothers day items, variety of grab-and-gift Mother’s Day boxes



The Great Turning Acupuncture Inc (624 N Front) – Chinese Herbal Formulas for Hair Health and Restoration, Offering holistic treatments for hair loss for both men and women. Treatments include acupuncture, micro needling and Chinese herbology



The Random Tea Room (713 N 4th) – Serve yourself, comp iced tea sample display, 20% off: Tulsi Rose Trial Sized Compostable Bags (retails $10)



Trunc (929 N 2nd) – Soaps made by an Autistic teenager, plus soy candles in a wavy glass container



Tula Yoga & Wellness (737 N 4th) – 50% off all merch Saturday & Sunday in studio only of Mothers Day weekend and 20% off all gift cards



STUMP Northern Liberties (956 N 2nd) – Table with plants and display out front too



While you are shopping and strolling, make sure to stop by one of the amazing restaurants and eateries for brunch, lunch, coffee and sweets/treats. And be sure to check back on the day of the event for updates and additions.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of P.J. Clarke's

