The Actors Studio Of New Jersey Will Host 'Bright Beginnings' Launch Event

The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the launch of its inaugural event, "Bright Beginnings," which will take place on May 23rd, 2024, at Fortes Italian Ristorante in Caldwell, NJ. This fundraising gala celebrates ASNJ's official entry into the vibrant arts community of New Jersey.

"Bright Beginnings" promises an unforgettable evening filled with delectable food and beverage, and captivating live performances by esteemed artists who have graced Broadway stages, appeared on NBC's The Voice, and gained recognition as international vocalists. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that showcases the rich talent celebrated by ASNJ.

One of the highlights of the event will be the unveiling of ASNJ's much-anticipated 2024 lineup, featuring a diverse array of experiences that are sure to captivate the new jersey arts scene.

Limited tickets for "Bright Beginnings" are now available for purchase exclusively through the ASNJ website at www.tasnj.com/launch. Tickets will not be sold at the door and early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for this momentous occasion as we mark our official launch," said Michael Restaino, Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey. "With 'Bright Beginnings,' we aim to not only showcase the immense talent within ASNJ but also to foster a deeper connection with our supporters and partners who believe in the power of theater and the arts to inspire, entertain, and transform lives."

For sponsorship opportunities or collaboration inquiries related to "Bright Beginnings" and future ASNJ events, please contact Coldin Grundmeyer at coldin@tasnj.com.

