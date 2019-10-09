Atlantic City Ballet Presents DRACULA

Halloween just wouldn't be the same without taking in a performance of Atlantic City Ballet's "Dracula". Since 2006, "Dracula" has been mesmerizing audiences with its spell binding choreography, beautiful costumes and captivating music.

This year Dracula returns to the Circus Maximus Theater in Atlantic City and The Strand Theater in Lakewood. In the 13 years since its creation "Dracula," an original work, choreographed by Founder and Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa, has captured audience's imaginations with hypnotic fascination. "Despite the image of the main character, AC Ballet's production is family friendly." says Phyllis Papa. "Audiences of all ages can enjoy our ballet which follows closely to the Bram Stoker novel" This Halloween tradition has gained a following not unlike those who attend The Nutcracker every year. Once again audiences are invited to come in costume to the AC performance for the ballet's 6th annual costume contest. A costume parade after the performance will be held and prizes given.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of culturally diverse professional dancers from around the world that have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Romeo and Juliet and her full length Carmen. Since its establishment, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences. The Atlantic City Ballet will be performing Dracula on the following dates:

SATURDAY Oct. 26TH at 7:00pm Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel-Atlantic City, NJ Tickets-$45-Adults $20-Child/Student (18 & under) Senior Discount-15% off (65 and older)

SUNDAY Oct. 27th at 4:00pm The Strand Theater-Lakewood, NJ Tickets- $35 Orch/Loge, $25 Mezz, $20 Seniors, $15 Students For tickets go to acballet.org or strand.org

For tickets go to ticketmaster.com or acballet.org.





