American Theater Group Seeking Video Auditions from NJ Drama Teachers for OUR TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theater Group (ATG) is seeking video audition submissions from NJ drama and music teachers (and related staff) for its upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town by Thornton Wilder. The production will feature professional actors in main roles as well as a select number of arts teachers from around the state in supporting roles as townsfolk.



Beloved by many, Our Town is set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and explores the universal themes of life, love, and death. Since it was first performed in 1938, it has been widely considered one of the best American dramas of all time and had an acclaimed Broadway run last season

The production will be directed by Merete Muenter, whose numerous credits include serving as Associate Director of the 2022 Off Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joel Grey and ATG’s 2019 production of Bridges of Madison County. Performance dates are Oct. 23-Nov. 2nd at the new Union Arts Center in Union, NJ and Nov. 6-9th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Rehearsals will take place in Union starting September 30. If cast, actors will be expected to attend two scheduled evening rehearsals during the week, and all daytime weekend rehearsals. Final Dress will take place early afternoon on October 23.



A small stipend will be provided, and Professional Development Credit is available for those completing the run. Audition information, including sides and video submission tips, can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org. Deadline for submission is Fri. Aug. 8th.

ATG recently announced a partnership with the Township of Union to bring professional theater and diverse arts programming to the newly constructed DMK Black Box Theater, located within the Union Arts Center at 1980 Morris Avenue. Under the partnership, ATG will produce three major theatrical productions annually, along with a range of monthly community events such as play readings, cultural celebrations, interviews with theater professionals, and cabaret performances.

