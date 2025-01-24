American Repertory Ballet Will Perform Ethan Stiefel’s SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Ballet will continue its 2024-2025 season with the world premiere of Ethan Stiefel’s SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS on Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. An adaptation of August Bournonville’s romantic classic La Sylphide, SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS re-imagines the tale of a Scotsman's pursuit of a mystical forest spirit.

Building off of the classic story, a young Scotsman named James Munro is betrothed to a woman named Effie, when he catches sight of a mystical fairy, known as The Sylph. Entranced by her magical beauty, he abandons Effie to follow The Sylph into the forest to proclaim his devotion. However, through his pursuits, he is tricked by evil witch Madge and eventually loses everything he holds dear. Stiefel, a standing member of the New York Caledonian Club and the Clan Munro Association, traces his mother's family roots back to the Scottish Highland Clan Munro, taking his heritage and infusing it into the choreography and design aesthetics of this lively and bewitching ballet.

“This project is truly a labor of love, both in terms of honoring my mom's ancestry, my long-standing admiration of Bournonville and the opportunity to veritably display affection and appreciation for Scottish heritage,” says Stiefel. “Infinitely inspired by Bournonville's production, I aim to thoughtfully blend and balance what has made that staging so charming and timeless, while drawing upon identifiable Highland dance movements and sequences in many areas. Furthermore, and another matter of great personal passion, is that my vision lends the overall designs a cohesive and distinctively genuine attractiveness that celebrates Highland culture and specifically Clan Munro. Ultimately, my hope is that whether one is an avid dance fan, or holds a passion and interest for Scottish culture, audience members will choose to don their Highland spirit and/or attire and come out and enjoy what I believe will be an unmatched retelling of this beloved tale!"

In preparation for the performances, ARB gained additional insight and inspiration from professional Highland dancer Kendra Monroe, who conducted a workshop with cast members at the start of the rehearsal process. “As a member of the Munro Clan and a lifelong Highland dancer, I am excited to bring the vibrancy and athleticism of this rich art form to ballet,” says Monroe. “With its intricate footwork and deep ties to Scottish heritage, Highland dance perfectly complements Ethan’s vision, blending tradition with precision to honor our shared ancestry and showcase the universal power of dance as a storyteller.”

Partnering once again with scenic designer Howard C. Jones, Costume Designer Janessa Cornell Urwin, and lighting designer Joseph Walls, Stiefel has assembled an extraordinary creative team to help fully realize his artistic vision. “All the tartans are specific to the Clan Munro and came directly from the mills in Scotland. Our kilts are crafted by a team of talented experienced kilt makers,” says Cornell Urwin “In contrast, the costumes for the witches and Sylphs differ from that of the human costumes, pulling inspiration from Celtic lore and incorporating details such as Scotland’s national flower, the thistle."

