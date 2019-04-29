Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2019-20 Productions; HELLO, DOLLY!, NEWSIES, and More

With captivating drama and songs so recognizable it's hard not to sing along, Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the eight Broadway productions that it will produce during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

SUMMER SERIES

Newsies

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

Featuring classic songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," "Newsies" is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!

"Newsies," sponsored by Broadway Ray, is on sale now and opens on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. Other Saturday performances include July 20 and 27, both at 7:30 p.m. Weekday performances are Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are July 14, 21 and 28, all at 3 p.m. The event is recommend for ages eight and older, and children under 4 will not be admitted.

A Chorus Line

"A Chorus Line" is a celebration of the unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre. The show takes the audience through the final grueling audition run by the director, Zach, for a new Broadway musical. It departs from the usual glossy backstage musical by presenting a true picture of what it's like to be in the theatre: glamorous, yes, at times, but also tough, heartbreaking and sometimes even tragic.

Also on sale now, "A Chorus Line" opens for two weekends on Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. Other performances are Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. The event is recommend for ages 13 and older.

BROADWAY SERIES

Mamma Mia!

Set on a Greek island paradise, "Mamma Mia!" follows Sophie Sheridan in her quest to find her birth father on the night before her wedding. Without telling her mother, Sophie invites three men suspected to be her father to the wedding.

With favorite ABBA hits like "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper" and "Mamma Mia," "Mamma Mia!" is the perfect feel-good show.

"Mamma Mia!" opens on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and runs weekends through Sunday, October 20.

Annie

A Broadway classic, "Annie" follows an optimistic young orphan living in New York City on her quest to find her parents, who abandoned her on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie escapes to New York City to find a world of adventure and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary and the lovable dog, Sandy.

"Annie" opens on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and continues for three weekends, closing Sunday, December 15. The event is recommend for ages 6 and older.

Brighton Beach Memoirs

A perfect coming-of-age comedy, Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" follows Eugene Morris Jerome as he navigates the problems that come with being a teenager during the Great Depression.

"Brighton Beach Memoirs" runs for six performances across eight days from Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. to Saturday, February 1. The event is recommend for ages 13 and older.

A Few Good Men

Aaron Sorkin's unforgettable "A Few Good Men" tells the story of military lawyers who uncover a high-level conspiracy while defending two United States Marines accused of murder. US Navy Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, an unmotivated lawyer always looking for a plea bargain, is assigned to represent two marines on trial for the murder of another marine.

"A Few Good Men" runs for just four performances. Evening curtains are at 8 on Saturdays, Feb. 22 & 29. Matinees will be Sundays, Feb. 23 and March 1 at 3 p.m. The event is recommend for ages 13 and older.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Based on Shepherd Mead's book of the same name, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" follows the young, ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch, as he searches for a job at the World Wide Wicket Company. The story focuses on Finch's struggle to enter the business world, following the advice of a book he reads while working.

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" opens on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. and runs for seven total performances, closing Sunday, April 5. The event is recommend for ages 13 and older.

Hello, Dolly!

To close out the season with humor, high-energy dancing, romance and a fantastic score, "Hello, Dolly!" tells of matchmaker Dolly Gallagher-Levi and her hilarious romantic exploits, as she tries to find a match for the wealthy, miserly Horace Vandergelder. She travels to Yonkers, New York to find him a match, but it is clear she wants to marry Horace herself.

"Hello, Dolly!" opens on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. and closes Sunday, May 17 after eight performances. The event is recommend for ages 8 and older.

Ticket Information

The Summer Series productions of "Newsies" and "A Chorus Line" are on sale now. The Broadway Series titles are on sale as part of a subscription package of four, five or six shows. Tickets to individual performances go on sale Tuesday, June 11.

Premium tickets are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $31 for students. Regular tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $23 for students. Children under age four will not be admitted.

Groups of 12 or more are eligible for discounts in the regular seating section when ordering via the Box Office. To order tickets, visit algonquinarts.org or call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211.

Additional programs, including the Orchestra Series, Jazz Series, Family Series and Concert Series will be announced online at algonquinarts.org on a rolling basis in advance of the season.

About Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.

Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by the Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, the OceanFirst Foundation, the Investors Bank Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of our patrons.





