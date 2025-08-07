A.R. Rahman To Bring The Wonderment Tour To Newark On August 16

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer to perform at Prudential Center.
Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer and global music icon A.R. Rahman will bring his 2025 North American The Wonderment Tour to Prudential Center on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Known for his genre-defying compositions and sold-out international performances, Rahman will perform an unforgettable program backed by a world-class band and spectacular visuals.
Fans can expect a career-spanning set featuring some of his most beloved works, including music from Slumdog Millionaire, Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, Premikudu, Rockstar, and Thug Life. Limited tickets remain for this one-night-only event.
Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time: Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM
Venue: Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ 07102
Tickets: Very limited availability.
Videos