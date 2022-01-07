ACCIDENTALLY ON PURPOSE To Open At The Middletown Arts Center

Accidentally On Purpose, A Comedy of Murder, Mayhem and Malarkey will premiere at The Middletown Arts Center.

What happens when you put 7 real-life, true crime Victorian female serial killers in a room together somewhere in limbo between heaven and hell as they wait to discover their eternal fate? David J.V. Meenan's hilarious new comedy, "Accidentally on Purpose", makes its premiere debut at the Middletown Arts Center February 4th - 6th .

Join them for this comical thriller as they find Gesche Gottfried, "The Angel of Bremen", southern belle Lavinia Fischer with her "Sleepy Time Tea", Irish sisters Margaret Higgins and Catherine Flanagan, "The Black Widows of Liverpool", Chicago's Belle Gunness, "The Lonely-Hearts Killer", Tillie Klimek, "Psychic Extraordinaire", and London's Marie Manning who only did it "one time" as they vie for the one spot to move up the ladder! We know they did it and now we get to find out how.

There is one man, Frederick, in charge of the waiting room, or so he thinks, that the "ladies" have been assigned to. The women quickly discover there is only one golden ticket available to advance, and Frederick now controls it. Who will get the ticket? Can they convince him of their innocence, after all their combined murders tally more than 100 victims? Twists and turns take you through their unlikely journey together as we see if they really did it, "Accidentally on Purpose".

The cast includes Jack Cibrian as Frederick, Valerie Dowd as Belle Gunness, Mackenzie Uplinger as Lavinia Fisher, Antje Weymann as Gesche Gottfried, Stacy Smith-Velez as Tillie Klimek, Kelly Cibrian as Marie Manning, Paulina Breeze Homiak as Catherine Flannagan and Emily Mangiavillano as Margaret Higgins.

Written and directed by David J.V. Meenan, Costumes and Wigs designed by William Goodman, Stage Manager - Jessica Ardolina, Produced by VIP Theatricals.

Playwright David J.V. Meenan's New York productions include Camp - A New Musical, slated to open at Theatre Row in August, Kansas, produced by the York Theatre Company, the Off-Broadway musical Dinkle. Regionally his shows include Trans-Atlantic, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe, Ravensbruck, Home, Chorines, Porkchops and Applesauce, and Senior Moments.

Accidentally on Purpose at the Middletown Arts Center, Friday, February 4th, 8pm,

Saturday, February 5th, 8pm, and Sunday February 6th, 3pm.

Middletown Arts Center (next to the train station) 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ, 07748

Tickets $30. Available online at: https://viptheatre.booktix.com