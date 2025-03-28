A NORMAL HEART to be Presented at Players Guild Of Leonia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Players Guild of Leonia wil present A NORMAL HEART - Larry Kramer's groundbreaking and deeply moving drama about the early years of the AIDS epidemic. This limited engagement is playing at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre for two more weekends from March 28th to April 6th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00pm on Sundays.

A searing and passionate call to action, THE NORMAL HEART is based on Kramer's own experiences as an activist in the 1980s, fighting for recognition and support as a mysterious and deadly disease ravaged the gay community. The play follows writer and activist Ned Weeks as he struggles against indifference, fear, and bureaucracy to bring awareness to the crisis - risking friendships, love, and his own well-being in the process. Produced all over the world, THE NORMAL HEART was selected as one of the 100 Greatest Plays of the Twentieth Century by the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain. It was the longest-running play in the history of The Public Theater, and was awarded a Tony for Best Broadway Revival in 2011.

THE NORMAL HEART remains as urgent and relevant as ever. We are living in a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack, funding for HIV/AIDS programs is being slashed, and our government continues to show apathy toward public health crises. This show is not just a history lesson - it's a reminder that the fight is far from over. THE NORMAL HEART serves as a powerful reflection of the past - and a warning for the future, echoing the same struggles for dignity, recognition, and care that activists faced over 40 years ago.

But at its core, THE NORMAL HEART is a love story. It is about love in all its forms - romantic, platonic, and communal. It is about the love between partners fighting for each other's survival, the love of friends standing together against injustice, and the love of a community determined to care for its own when no one else would.

THE NORMAL HEART is directed by Claudia MacDermott, stage managed by Nichole Vaiknoras, and produced by Michael Seymour. The creative team includes Peter Downing as Consultant Director; Lighting Design by Dan Giordano, Set Design and Construction by Steve Moldt, and Sound Design by Chris Thorn and Peter Downing.

Director MacDermott said, "It's a privilege to direct a show, to work with creative people and bring a story to life. There is only so much time allotted to each of us so when we choose a play to direct, or choose a role, we follow our hearts, give ourselves to this one play, this role."

THE NORMAL HEART stars Jeff Parsons as Ned Weeks; Jonathan Ryan Hicks as Felix Turner; Jodi Reiss as Dr. Emma Brookner; Howell Mayer as Ben Weeks; John L'Ecuyer as Bruce Niles; Peter Vaiknoras as Tommy Boatwright; Joplin James Sell as Mickey Marcus; Ronnie D. Carney as Hiram Keebler/Examining Doctor; and Colby Trembley as Craig Donner/Grady.

