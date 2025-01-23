A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD to be Presented at Luna Stage This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will present the NY Drama Critics' Circle award-winner for Best Play, A Case for the Existence of God.

Directed by Luna Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith (RIFT, Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library), A Case for the Existence of God is written by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale), and starts previews February 20 for a February 22 opening, and runs through March 16.

A Case for the Existence of God is a heartrending yet hopeful play about two men’s parallel desires to build a secure foundation for their families. Ryan is undereducated, awful with money, and reeling from a painful divorce with the mother of his child, while Keith is polished, financially savvy, and the gay single caretaker of a foster daughter. Over the course of Ryan’s struggle to purchase a home, the two men forge an unlikely alliance.

Playwright Hunter is the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant for “crafting quietly captivating dramas that explore the human capacity for empathy and confront the socially isolating aspects of contemporary life across the American landscape.”

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Run time is approximately 2 hours with a 10 minute intermission.



Comments