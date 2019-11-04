The Park Theatre Show Peter Jackson's Epic WWI Documentary for Free on Veterans Day

The Park Theatre continues its yearly tradition of presenting an important film relating to veterans and war every Veterans Day, free-of-charge. This year they will present Academy Award® winner Peter Jackson's ("The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy, "The Hobbit" Trilogy) poignant WWI documentary They Shall Not Grow Old. It will be shown on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11 at 12 noon at the Jaffrey Woman's Club in downtown Jaffrey.

Peter Jackson believes the film is essential for audiences who have never experienced WWI footage as anything but grainy black & white... and silent.

In They Shall Not Grow Old, Jackson opens a window to the past in a way that has never been seen or heard before, noting, "Restoration is a humanizing process." The screening will be immediately followed by exclusive "making of" film offering firsthand insights into what went into this groundbreaking feat of research, filmmaking, and storytelling.

The acclaimed documentary is an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time, now presented in a way the world has never seen. By utilizing state-of-the-art restoration and colorization technologies, and pulling from 600 hours of BBC archival interviews, Jackson puts forth an intensely gripping, immersive and authentic experience through the eyes and voices of the British soldiers who lived it.

The documentary has been nominated for over a dozen film awards. It has a running time of 1 hour and 39 minutes. The "making of" video that follows is approximately 30 minutes in length. The presentation of the film is made possible by a generous gift from Wright Painting of Jaffrey.

The Jaffrey Woman's Club is located at 33 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. There is no cost to attend and, no tickets are necessary. Free refreshments will be served. For information, can The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or visit theparktheatre.org.





