The Majestic Academy Of Dramatic Arts Will Present CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION, January 27- 29

CATS: Young Actors Edition is a brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. 

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Majestic has announced its upcoming production of CATS: Young Actors Edition performed by a talented cast of kids and teens.

CATS: Young Actors Edition is a brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Based on Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year-the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Majestic's CATS: Young Actors Edition stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Becca Antonakos-Belanger, Assisted by Harley Cassady with Musical Assistance by A. Robert Dionne.

Join us for CATS: Young Actors Edition on Friday January 27 at 7pm, Saturday January 28 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, January 29 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.


