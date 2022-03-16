SECRET DANCE FLOOR Debuts At Shamrock Festival Concert

This weekend, "Where did that come from?" may be the question many people ask who have attended events at the Park Theatre's Eppes Auditorium. Where there was auditorium seating, there is now a "secret dance floor." This weekend, it will make its debut at the Chris Fitz Band Dance Concert on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30pm. The concert is the final event of the Shamrock Festival.

Thanks to an innovative seating system (designed by Irwin Seating of Grand Rapids, Michigan), the entire lower mezzanine section of seats and aisles in the auditorium telescopes to a depth of about 3 feet. The 161 seats retract against the upper mezzanine seats creating a flat floor measuring about forty feet by forty feet. Perfect for dance space, mosh pit, gala dining space, trade show or a creative theatrical production. The floor space can be further enlarged by the removal of the 58 orchestra seats.

"It's a versatile auditorium. Designed to have multiple uses and configurations. When people walk in for the Chris Fitz Band concert, they will be astonished that the lower mezzanine section is completely gone, and the upper mezzanine becomes balcony seating. It is very easy to retract the lower seats. You make a couple of seat setting changes, push a button on the remote control, and in less than 20 minutes, you have 1,600 square feet of flat floor, 2,000 if we remove the orchestra seats as well. We can't wait to debut it with the concert this Saturday night. Chris' fans love to dance and boogie at his exhilarating blues-rock performances," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

The bar will be open before and during the concert. ID's are required. Bernie & Louise Watson will be performing in The Lounge from 5pm to 7pm before the concert. Tickets for the Chris Fitz Band Dance Concert are $20. They can be bought online at theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888 or at the box office. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible.