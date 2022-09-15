Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY Kick Off Its College Tour, September 30

The tour will kick off at the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College.

Register for New Hampshire News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY Kick Off Its College Tour, September 30

After its critically acclaimed run in both New York and Los Angeles, Robert Galinsky will kick off a 2022-23 College tour of his hit show The Bench beginning September 30 at 4 PM at the Dana Center (Rundlett Hill Rd, Manchester, NH 03102) Saint Anselm College as part of their annual "Fresh Check Day" - mental health promotion & suicide prevention event.

The Bench is Directed by Jay O. Sanders and presented by Emmy nominated actor Monique Coleman, Drama Desk, Obie winner Barry "Shabaka" Henley & produced by Tony Winner Terry Schnuck. Tickets are available for the public at $35.00 and can be purchased by calling (603) 641-7000 or visiting tickets.anselm.edu

Based on true stories, The Bench, set in urban decay and rubble, explores the emotional anguish of five homeless characters and the catastrophic hysteria surrounding AIDS in the 1980s. Funny, touching, and ultimately heartbreaking, Galinsky plays five characters "with flawless precision and gusto," as they interact around the bench. In addition to the stage, Robert Galinsky has performed, The Bench at NY's infamous Rikers Island Penitentiary, where he is a teaching artist.

"The Bench is the crucial next chapter for younger generations to understand the roots of our societal ills and our collective history centered on housing, pharmacy, family, finance, and the future. We are sparking a long-overdue conversation about how we treat one another, just as Hamilton started a conversation about our democracy, The Bench helps people understand and speak with compassion about the most vulnerable in our society. I was fortunate to have success in NY and LA and I am excited to bring The Bench to colleges across the country." Playwright & Performer, Robert Galinsky

"The Bench is a powerful piece that shines a light on the complexity and humanity of people experiencing homelessness. As a performer, I am passionate about supporting projects that exist at the intersection of art and activism, which is why I am honored to present The Bench." Presenter, Monique Coleman

Benefit readings of The Bench have featured notable stars of stage and screen including Gary Cole, Lyn Shaye, Josh Peck, Monique Coleman, Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Laura San Giacomo, and more.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Virginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GOVirginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GO
September 14, 2022

Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie 'Sideways', has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman's suicide awareness play, 'Right Before I Go', highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide.
INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Weathervane This WeekINTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Weathervane This Week
September 13, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre will present the acclaimed play Intimate Apparel - a story of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience by two time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Esther is a much sought-after Black seamstress in turn-of-the-20th century Manhattan.
Civil Rights Advocate Margaret Burnham Will Appear in Conversation With Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley Next Month at The Music Hall LoungeCivil Rights Advocate Margaret Burnham Will Appear in Conversation With Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley Next Month at The Music Hall Lounge
September 12, 2022

On Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm, legal scholar and founding director of Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, Margaret A. Burnham comes to The Music Hall Lounge as part of the Talks series. She will discuss her book, BY HANDS KNOW KNOWN, an in-depth investigation into Jim Crow era violence, the legal systems that sustained it, and its enduring legacy in 21st century America.
PRIMARY Will Be Presented at WeathervanePRIMARY Will Be Presented at Weathervane
September 9, 2022

New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present its first commissioned play, Primary. Written by Kelly Strandemo, Primary is a comedy about New Hampshire politics and community.
Majestic Takes First Place at NHCTA FestivalMajestic Takes First Place at NHCTA Festival
September 7, 2022

The Majestic Theatre's production of ROOMMATES won Best Production at the 49th Annual New Hampshire Community Theatre Association's One-Act Festival which was held on August 26-27th at the Concord City Auditorium.