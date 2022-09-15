Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY Kick Off Its College Tour, September 30

After its critically acclaimed run in both New York and Los Angeles, Robert Galinsky will kick off a 2022-23 College tour of his hit show The Bench beginning September 30 at 4 PM at the Dana Center (Rundlett Hill Rd, Manchester, NH 03102) Saint Anselm College as part of their annual "Fresh Check Day" - mental health promotion & suicide prevention event.

The Bench is Directed by Jay O. Sanders and presented by Emmy nominated actor Monique Coleman, Drama Desk, Obie winner Barry "Shabaka" Henley & produced by Tony Winner Terry Schnuck. Tickets are available for the public at $35.00 and can be purchased by calling (603) 641-7000 or visiting tickets.anselm.edu

Based on true stories, The Bench, set in urban decay and rubble, explores the emotional anguish of five homeless characters and the catastrophic hysteria surrounding AIDS in the 1980s. Funny, touching, and ultimately heartbreaking, Galinsky plays five characters "with flawless precision and gusto," as they interact around the bench. In addition to the stage, Robert Galinsky has performed, The Bench at NY's infamous Rikers Island Penitentiary, where he is a teaching artist.

"The Bench is the crucial next chapter for younger generations to understand the roots of our societal ills and our collective history centered on housing, pharmacy, family, finance, and the future. We are sparking a long-overdue conversation about how we treat one another, just as Hamilton started a conversation about our democracy, The Bench helps people understand and speak with compassion about the most vulnerable in our society. I was fortunate to have success in NY and LA and I am excited to bring The Bench to colleges across the country." Playwright & Performer, Robert Galinsky

"The Bench is a powerful piece that shines a light on the complexity and humanity of people experiencing homelessness. As a performer, I am passionate about supporting projects that exist at the intersection of art and activism, which is why I am honored to present The Bench." Presenter, Monique Coleman

Benefit readings of The Bench have featured notable stars of stage and screen including Gary Cole, Lyn Shaye, Josh Peck, Monique Coleman, Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Laura San Giacomo, and more.