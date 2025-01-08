Prescott Park Arts Festival Announces Upcoming 2025 Summer Sessions 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent non-proﬁt arts organization, is once again offering its beloved educational program, Camp ENCORE!

The Youth Theatre camp serves 150+ kids ages 6-17 each summer where they gain valuable teamwork skills while cultivating a love for theater arts. Each session culminates with fully staged public performances on the Festival's Wilcox Main Stage, helping to build confidence and community.

Our goal is to make every camper feel included and valued, while cultivating a love for theatre. In addition to working on the show, campers will explore the art of theatre through games, improvisational activities, and masterclasses from local artists about some of the backstage and onstage specialties of the performing arts. The results continue to be incredibly successful, translating to the highest number of campers served in 2024 while continuing to receive high praise from our campers and their families.

“Camp ENCORE! continues to grow and thrive with last summer being the most successful we've seen, from the feedback given by campers and their families of their experiences to the stellar quality of performances on our Main Stage. We couldn't be more proud of this program and are especially excited to offer a new one-week session to an even younger range of campers, ages 6-12 this summer. Sharing the community feel of Camp ENCORE! will be so meaningful for this younger group. Camp is all about creating an intentional space where everyone is truly welcome– just like the Arts Festival itself: Everyone has a home here. The impact for the young people who help to create this special experience with us in the park each summer continues to be heartening and truly inspiring to see,” shared Prescott Park Arts Festival Executive Director, Courtney Perkins.

NEW in 2025! FOUR SESSIONS: including two 2-week sessions for ages 7-17, one 2-week Teen Intensive for ages 13-17, and a BRAND NEW 1-week session for our youngest campers ages 6-12! Prescott Park Arts Festival is excited to offer FOUR SESSIONS of Camp ENCORE in 2025 and looks forward to returning to the park next summer with their signature theatre education program, Camp ENCORE! Registration opens to the public on Wednesday, January 8 and will remain open until the sessions are filled.

“I am so thrilled to be back at Camp ENCORE! for my second summer as Camp Director. I look forward to seeing many familiar faces and hope to meet some new campers as well. I love seeing the friendships that form throughout the sessions and the special environment and community we all create together,” explained Camp ENCORE! Director Cecilia Lomanno. “I am especially excited to welcome our youngest campers to the park this summer with our new one-week session just for them! As always, I feel lucky to spend the summer working on all of these exciting shows with our campers.”

In addition to learning the musical, campers will explore the art of theatre through games, improvisational activities, and masterclasses from local artists about some of the backstage and onstage specialties of the performing arts. Scholarships are available through the Arts Festival and our partnership with #areuin? a KEY Collective program. The KEY Collective's #areuin? card program gives kids from low-income families access to youth activities for free or at a reduced cost with no social stigma attached.

"At KEY Collective, our mission to provide access to all types of activities for low-income kids on the NH Seacoast aligns seamlessly with Prescott Park Arts Festival's commitment to making the arts accessible to all. Our partnership allows us to create opportunities for everyone to engage with creativity and culture, regardless of their ability to pay. Together, we are able to foster a more inclusive and vibrant community,” shared Kristyn LaFleur, Founder of The KEY Collective. “We couldn't be more proud of our partnership with the Arts Festival's Camp ENCORE! and the incredible work that they do. We are looking forward to their upcoming 2025 season!"

Prescott Park Arts Festival offers its signature musical theatre production, which will be Disney's Freaky Friday, presented by Service Credit Union in 2025, the River House Restaurant Concert Series, and the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series, in addition to Camp ENCORE!. Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area can be reserved for all of the Festival's series, in addition to limited blanket reservations, in front of the Wilcox Main Stage. The Best Seat in the House, sponsored by Key Auto Group, is a special seating area at the front of the VIP section that is available for reservation as well. Reservations for Camp ENCORE! performances will open in the Spring. 2025 Season Passes are on sale now. Season Passholders get early access to reservations for all of the Arts Festival's series, including Camp ENCORE! performances.

2025 Camp ENCORE! Sessions

Session 1 | Seussical Jr.

Ages 7-17 | 2 weeks

June 16 – June 29, 2025 | 9 am – 4 pm

Public Performances June 28 & 29

at 11 am

"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper!

Tuition: $799

Sibling: $675

Early Care (8:30am): $50, After Care (until 5:00pm): $100

Session 2 | Junie B. Jones Jr.

Ages 7-17 | 2 weeks

June 30 – July 13, 2025 | 9 am – 4 pm

Public Performances July 12 and 13

at 11 am

Laugh yourself silly with Junie B. Jones in this hilarious Broadway Junior adaptation of Barbara Park's beloved series.

Tuition: $799

Sibling: $675

Early Care (8:30 am): $50, After Care (until 5:00 pm): $100





Session 3 | Finding Nemo Kids

Ages 6-12 | 1 week

July 14 – July 20, 2025 | 9 am – 4 pm

Public Performances July 19 and 20

at 11 am

Explore the big blue world with this lively 30-minute musical based on the beloved Pixar film!

Tuition: $399

Early Care (8:30 am): $50, After Care (until 5:00 pm): $100



Session 4 | Something Rotten! Jr.

Teen Musical Theatre Intensive | 2 weeks

July 21 – August 3, 2025 | 9 am – 4 pm

Public Performances August 2 and 3

at 1 pm



A hysterical Broadway Junior musical adapted from the Broadway hit!

Tuition: $799

Sibling: $675

Discounts for Multiple Sessions:

Sessions 1 & 2: $1,470.16 | Sessions 1, 2 & 3: $1,797.30 | Sessions 1, 2 & 4: $2,157.30

Registration will open to the public on Wednesday, January 8.

Visit: https://www.prescottpark.org/event/camp-encore.

