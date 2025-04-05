BEING PETTY: THE TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS EXPERIENCE Comes to The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Being Petter: The Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Experience LIVE is coming to The Park Theatre. The performance will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 pm.

Being Petty, a renowned Tom Petty tribute band, has captivated audiences across the United States with their authentic and heartfelt performances that honor the legacy of the late rock icon, Tom Petty. Formed by a group of talented musicians deeply inspired by Petty’s work with the Heartbreakers and his solo career, Being Petty meticulously recreates the sound, energy, and spirit of his music. From classics like “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl” to deeper cuts that showcase Petty’s songwriting genius, the band delivers a live experience that transports fans back to the heyday of rock ‘n’ roll. Their attention to detail—down to the vintage instruments, signature outfits, and Petty’s unmistakable vocal style—has earned them a reputation as one of the premier tribute acts performing today.

The band has garnered widespread praise from fans and critics alike for their exceptional performances. One enthusiastic attendee declared, “I’m a die-hard fan of Tom Petty and I’ve seen other tribute bands, but Being Petty is next level… hands down the best,” highlighting their ability to stand out in a crowded field. Another review raved, “The way you were dressed, sound, mannerisms…. you really did give us the Tom Petty experience!” emphasizing their commitment to authenticity. A particularly glowing comment came from a fan who noted, “I’ve seen TPATH [Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers] OVER 100 times and seen numerous TPATH tribute bands… Being Petty was the greatest I’ve ever seen!” This kind of positive press underscores how Being Petty not only pays tribute to Tom Petty’s music but also captures the emotional connection he forged with his audience, ensuring his legacy lives on through every note they play.

The Park Theatre Performing Arts Center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments