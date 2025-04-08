Alex Minasian Trio Comes to The Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ALEX MINASIAN is back at the Park, Saturday, April 19, playing the Mason & Hamlin 7-foot concert grand piano. Alex Minasian has, at a remarkably young age, established himself as a versatile pianist, educator, and impresario in many different musical genres.

As a pianist, Alex has studied with some of the greatest pianists in jazz history and has performed in most of the country's most famous jazz rooms such as Birdland, the Blue Note, Cafe Carlyle, Yoshi's, Bohemian Caverns Iridium, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, Scullers, the Regattabar, and the Apollo Theater.

Minasian has shared the stage with such legends as James Ingram, Arturo Sandoval, ?UESTLOVE, Sam Moore, Marylin McCoo, Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, and Clark Terry, and with such jazz greats as Brian Lynch, Billy Pierce, Kenny Washington, Sheila Jordan, Gary Bartz, and Hugh Masekela. Alex currently plays keyboards with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers', Little Anthony and the Imperials, and iconic soul diva Candi Staton.

On Saturday, April 19, at 7:30pm, take a musical journey to the New York jazz scene with the Alex Minasian Trio.

Tickets for ALEX MINASIAN are $25, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.

