Author David Sedaris To Appear Live At The Music Hall In July

The Music Hall to present An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at The Music Hall on Sunday, July 13 at 7pm following the release of his newest books Happy Go Lucky and Pretty Ugly.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As Always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

All seats at The Music Hall are reserved, and range in price from $48-$78 and are subject to additional taxes and fees. Tickets are on sale at The Music Hall beginning at 12pm on Friday, May 2 through the website, by phone, or walk up at the McKeon Ticketing Hub.

For more information on The Music Hall, visit https://www.themusichall.org/about/history/.

