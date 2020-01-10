Physicist and Author Brian Greene is Coming to The Music Hall with UNTIL THE END OF TIME

International bestselling author, world-renowned physicist, and host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning NOVA miniseries The Elegant Universe, Brian Greene comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series on Thursday, February 20. He will discuss his highly anticipated new book, UNTIL THE END OF TIME, a breathtaking exploration of the cosmos and our quest to understand it. Greene takes readers on a journey across time, from our most refined understanding of the universe's beginning to the closest science can take us to the very end of the universe.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region.

"Brian Greene's elegant explanations and explorations of our universe have entranced readers and viewers alike for decades," says Biello. "I'm thrilled to dive into this captivating new book with Greene and discuss the major questions and contemplations that he poses."

ABOUT THE BOOK

Brian Greene's latest book, UNTIL THE END OF TIME, is a breathtaking new exploration of the cosmos and our quest to understand it. Greene takes us on a journey across time, from our most refined understanding of the universe's beginning, to the closest science can take us to the very end. He explores how life and mind emerged from the initial chaos, and how our minds, in coming to understand their own impermanence, seek in different ways to give meaning to experience: in narrative, myth, religion, creative expression, science, the quest for truth, and our longing for the eternal. Through a series of nested stories that explain distinct but interwoven layers of reality-from quantum mechanics to consciousness to black holes-Greene provides us with a clearer sense of how we came to be, a finer picture of where we are now, and a firmer understanding of where we are headed. With this grand tour of the universe, beginning to end, Brian Greene allows us all to grasp and appreciate our fleeting but utterly exquisite moment in the cosmos.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brian Greene is a professor of physics and mathematics and director of Columbia University's Center for Theoretical Physics, and is renowned for his groundbreaking discoveries in superstring theory. He is the author of The Elegant Universe, The Fabric of the Cosmos, and The Hidden Reality, which have collectively spent 65 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list and sold more than two million copies worldwide. He has also hosted two Peabody and Emmy Award-winning NOVA miniseries based on his books. With producer Tracy Day, Greene co-founded the World Science Festival. He currently resides in New York.

TICKETS

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Brian Greene with UNTIL THE END OF TIME on Thursday, February 20, at 7pm are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (UNTIL THE END OF TIME, $30.00 hardcover) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of UNTIL THE END OF TIME. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





