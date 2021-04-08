PRESS RELEASE: Windham Actors Guild One Act submission Advances to National AACTFest 21

Windham Actors Guild (WAG) is honored to have been chosen as one of 12 community

theater organizations in the country to participate in this year's Virtual National AACTFest 2021 with its production of Julia Cho's "How to be a Good Son".



"How to be a Good Son" explores the difficult terrain of familial love and the near

impossibility of saying what we feel to the ones we love - even, or especially, when we know that time is running out. Cast includes Ryan McDonough (Steve), Irene Cohen (Linda) and Keith Strang (John). The production team includes Colleen Strang (Director) Rana Ata (Producer), Keith Strang (Tech Director and Sound Design), Lillian Strang (Stage Manager), Jackie Fitzgerald-Boyd (Light Design), Macy Doucette, and Bryan Lavoie.



"We are absolutely elated to take this piece to the National One Act festival. I'm so proud of the cast and crew and we can't wait to share it nationally. It's a special piece and is particularly near to my heart, " said Colleen Strang, director. "Over the course of this production my father received a terminal cancer diagnosis. It made the show more relatable than I'd have liked but stressed how facing serious illness forces us to really explore our relationships and makes apparent how hard it can be to find the words we need to say to each other. For me this show is dedicated to my dad."



AACTFEST 21 takes place virtually June 14-20 th and is produced by the American

Association of Community Theatres (AACT). The event occurs bi-annually with 12

community theater productions selected to perform as part of the national festival -- plus educational workshops, social events, and networking opportunities, all ending with a festival awards presentation.



Windham Actors Guild is currently putting together details for an upcoming virtual

showing. Information will soon be available at WindhamActorsGuild.com.

"How to be a Good Son" by Julia Cho is produced by special arrangement with

Playscripts, Inc.



ABOUT WINDHAM ACTORS GUILD: Windham Actors Guild (WAG) is a non-

profit organization dedicated to providing accessible, quality and inclusive theatre to

performers and audiences throughout the Southern New Hampshire region. WAG creates a culture of respect for all that encourages personal growth while providing educational and social opportunities for people of any background to explore their love of theatre arts on-stage and behind-the-scenes.