New London Barn Playhouse Announces The Two Week Run of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced the start of the two-week run of Always...Patsy Cline to conclude the 2021 summer season. The production opens on Wednesday, August 25th at 8pm and runs thru Sunday, September 5th. All performances are in the evening beginning at 8pm under an openair tent on the campus of Colby-Sawyer College behind the Ivey Science Center.

This show pays tribute to country music sensation, Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy's relationship with her lifelong fan and friend, Louise Seger. You'll hear honky-tonk hits like "I Fall to Pieces", "Walking After Midnight", "Lovesick Blues", and so much more! You'd be "Crazy" to miss this! The production is under the direction and choreography of Kathryn Markey+. Markey returns to the Barn Playhouse for her seventh directing production, other credits at the Barn Playhouse include Peter and the Starcatcher, Carousel, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, and Don't Dress for Dinner. Other directing credits include Pitt Stages, Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Mason Street Warehouse and more.

Making her New London Barn Playhouse debut, Bethany Gwen Perkins* will play Patsy Cline. Perkins is a New York based artist and graduate of Pace University. Recent credits include Always...Patsy Cline at the Florida Repertory Theatre and The Depot Theatre as well as three musical concept albums.

Also making her New London Barn Playhouse debut, Charis Leos* joins the production playing Louise Seger. Leos has been a member of the Actor's Equity Association for the past 30 years and recent credits include Broadway Backwards 3, 4, 5, & 6 and 3 new musicals on Second Stage in New York City. Regional credits include Maine State Music Theater, Pioneer Theatre, Portland Stage, Fulton Theatre, and North Shore Music Theatre.

Gabrielle M. Filloux, a member of the 2021 Acting Repertory Company, is the understudy for Perkins and Leos. Her favorite credits include The Office! A Musical Parody, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Devotion, The Addams Family, All Dressed Up and No Where to Go, and more. Filloux is a graduate of Hartt School of Music.

The Production staff for Always...Patsy Cline has been with the New London Barn Playhouse all summer long for the 89th Summer Season. Scenic Designer, Brad M. Carlson, Lighting Designer, Chris Hanian, Costume Designer, Dustin Cross++, Sound Designer, Olivia Girdano, Props Master, Courtney Buzzell, Production Stage Manager, Aaron A. Watson*, Stage Manager, Jynelly Rosario*, and Wig and Hair Designer, Grace Rusch.

The band for Always...Patsy Cline is under the direction of Season Music Director Robbie Cowan, piano. Also playing in the band is Max Braunstein, drums, Lucas Phillips, bass, Katie Von Braun, fiddle, Mike Lecuyer, guitar, and Don Salting, steel guitar.

Tickets for Always...Patsy Cline are on sale now and available for purchase online at nlbarn.org/tickets or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 603-526-6710.