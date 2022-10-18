New England's #1 Beatles Tribute Band Returns To ThePark Theatre This Friday

They want to hold your hand... again. New England's #1 Beatles tribute band (Boston Globe), Studio Two, returns to Jaffrey's Park Theatre this Friday, October 21 at 8pm.

Unlike other Beatle Tribute acts that try to deliver the entire Beatles catalog in a single two-hour show, Studio Two concentrates only on the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles' career: the club and touring years (1962-1966).

These are the years when people saw them play. The period when The Beatles crafted their sound and their stage performance-and the years when they took the world by storm and changed everything.

Studio Two has consistently received enthusiastic reviews (from critics and audiences) for its tribute performances of the Beatles.

Tickets for the concert are $20-$30. They can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. On the concert evening, the theatre's Lounge bar opens at 5:30pm and Tom Hsu will be performing (free admission).

The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.