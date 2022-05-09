Magician Illusionist Ben Pratt Returns To Park Theatre This Saturday

The audience from the sold-out show last fall was amazed and thrilled by magician-illusionist-comedian Ben Pratt. His "Houdini" style escape from a straight-jacket stunned the theatergoers. By popular demand, Ben Pratt returns to The Park Theatre this Saturday, May 14. There is only one performance at 7:30pm.

Ben Pratt is a 4-time award-winning comedian and magician, including runner-up in New England's Got Talent. He grew up in a tiny town in New Hampshire with a population of fewer than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props. Ben has performed all throughout New England and beyond, including Las Vegas. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform, to the moment he leaves, he will always leave people begging for more.

Tickets for the family-friendly show are $20. It is presented in the 77-seat Michael B. King Auditorium at The Park Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. All major credit cards are accepted.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. Only 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.