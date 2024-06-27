JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at The New London Barn Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joseph's Dreams! The New London Barn Playhouse Opens Its MainStage Production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

Tickets and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710

The New London Barn Playhouse invites you to this season's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat running June 26th thru July 7th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 27th, 3rd and 5th at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

The sensational Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, son of Jacob and one of twelve brothers, and his coat of many colors. With a score full of iconic pop and musical theater classics, Joseph will be a wonderful journey for audiences of all ages. Back on the Barn Playhouse stage for the first time in almost 20 years, you won't want to miss it!

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. We welcome back Nick Cortazzo* as Joseph, part of the 2019 Acting Intern Company and just off the National Tour of Hadestown, Jared Guerrasio* as Simeon, part of the 2023 Acting Intern Company most notably playing Neil Sedaka in the production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Stephen Humes* as Jacob/Potiphar returns for his 10th season having been in the 2014 Acting Intern Company and in productions such as Spamalot, Kiss Me Kate, and Damn Yankees, and Gavin King as Naphtali/Egypt Guard and the Youth Choir Coordinator, serving in his second year in the Education Department at the Barn Playhouse.

Rounding out the principal cast, we welcome the 2024 Acting Intern Company on the mainstage for the first time this season! The company includes Jacob Anderson as Gad/Pharaoh, Shane Boucher as Onstage Swing/Guard, Jillian Cossetta as Leah, Zeth Dixon as Zebulun, Avery Fahey as Napthali, Sydney Greene as Potiphar's Wife/Zilpah/Dance Captain, Ben Harmon as Reuben, Noah Lytle as Judah, Julia Martin as Bilhah, Katie Gwen Morris as Egyptian/Onstage Swing, Maria Nalieth as Narrator, Helena Padial as Issachar, Ethan Peterson as Benjamin, Joseph Trewin as Asher/Butler, and Xavier Turner as Dan.

Also joining the cast is the 2024 Junior Intern Company as the Youth Choir. The Junior Intern Company is made up of local young performers from the area who will perform in the Children's Theatre Series later in the summer. This year's Junior Interns include Emma Geraghty, Lexi Smith, Mia Hendricks, Kyra Felice, Juliette Martlew, Juliet Tarrant, Allistaire Young, Jane Manna, Iris Garnham, Molly Smyth, Emmett Smyth, Annabelle Roukey, Addie Wallace, and Marin Walsh.

The Barn Playhouse is thrilled to welcome back direct from the national tour of Frozen Director/Choreographer Natalie Wisdom, previously choreographing productions of Little Women, The Pajama Game, Shining On: Broadway and The Barn, She Loves Me, ...and Spelling Bee, music director Robbie Cowan returns for his 10th season at the Barn Playhouse, Technical Director Brad M. Carlson also returns to the Barn Playhouse after designing many productions in his long tenure at the Barn Playhouse, Costume Designer Dustin Cross^ also returns after designing Murder for Two, Peter and the Starcatcher, Anything Goes, Always...Patsy Cline, Mamma Mia!, Grand Night For Singing, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill here. Other returning production team members include Scenic Designer Jordan Janota^, Assistant Stage Manager Wavyne White*, Hair & Wig Designer Eryn Mychael Perkins, Lighting Designer Tevin Berry, and Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum. New to the Barn Playhouse are Associate Director/Choreographer Kammie Crum, Stage Manager Brenna Bishop*, Stage Management Intern Constanza Macias Guerrero, Associate Technical Director Matthew Stevens, Associate Scenic Designer Mia Irwin, and Props Designer Finley Fields.

The band for this production includes Brooks Clarke on Bass, Andrew Shield on Guitar, Lyvie Beyrent on Reeds, Michael Spanedda on Drums, and Music Director Robbie Cowan on Keys.

Tickets start at $30.00 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM. The sponsors for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are Millennial Moving Solutions, Carroll Concrete, and Peter Christian's Tavern!

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

