Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre

Even at 78 years old, Rod Stewart keeps touring worldwide. From his early days with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces in the 1960's to his disco period, his great American songbook series, and beyond, Rod has innovated and stayed relevant to generations. He is one of the icons of rock n' roll history.
Rod Stewart has been imitated by never duplicated. Rick Larrimore's Tribute to Rod Stewart has captivated audiences worldwide, with a show full of humor and spot-on interpretation of the legend himself. Rick brings his acclaimed solo tribute show to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, February 18 at 8pm.
Besides the looks, moves, and costumes, it's Rick's uncanny "Rod" voice that has thrilled thousands and sealed the deal! Whether performing as a solo or with his seven-piece band "Blondes Have More Fun," your audiences will have a front row seat to the stage antics, sing-alongs, and pure energy of a Rod Stewart concert. From Rod's early era to today's latest Rod releases, Rick covers it all! As Rick says..."Accept No Substitutes!...well maybe one!"
All tickets are $25. They can be purchased in advance online at theparktheatre.org or the box office. You can also call (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.
When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is holding a special “Galantine Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, 80 for Brady on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30pm.
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
Lend Me A Theater announces their winter production “The World Was Yours” by William Ivers at the Hatbox Theater in Concord NH running Fridays through Sundays from February 3 to February 19, 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.
The brand new feature-length concert documentary Carole King: Home Again, Live In Central Park, which presents musical icon Carole King’s triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park will debut nationally and at The Park Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 6:30pm.
