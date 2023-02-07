Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre

Even at 78 years old, Rod Stewart keeps touring worldwide. From his early days with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces in the 1960's to his disco period, his great American songbook series, and beyond, Rod has innovated and stayed relevant to generations. He is one of the icons of rock n' roll history.

Rod Stewart has been imitated by never duplicated. Rick Larrimore's Tribute to Rod Stewart has captivated audiences worldwide, with a show full of humor and spot-on interpretation of the legend himself. Rick brings his acclaimed solo tribute show to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, February 18 at 8pm.

Besides the looks, moves, and costumes, it's Rick's uncanny "Rod" voice that has thrilled thousands and sealed the deal! Whether performing as a solo or with his seven-piece band "Blondes Have More Fun," your audiences will have a front row seat to the stage antics, sing-alongs, and pure energy of a Rod Stewart concert. From Rod's early era to today's latest Rod releases, Rick covers it all! As Rick says..."Accept No Substitutes!...well maybe one!"

All tickets are $25. They can be purchased in advance online at theparktheatre.org or the box office. You can also call (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.