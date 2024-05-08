Dive In Productions to Hold Auditions for 2024 Mainstage Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dive In Productions will be hosting auditions for their 2024 mainstage musicals on May 14th from 6-10PM at the Newmarket Rec Center in Newmarket, NH. Actors are invited to audition for The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals (Music and Lyrics by Jeff Blim, Book by Nick & Matt Lang), directed by Jordan Formichelli and the Dive In Concert Company, music directed by Tim Goss. The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals will be performed at the Rochester Performance & Arts Center from December 6-15. The concert company will be performing Three Points of Contact - Concept Album by Ryan Scott Oliver on July 26th and Island Song by Carner & Gregor on September 28th at The Button Factory Stage in Portsmouth, NH.

"I have directed comedies before, but never like this. I am itching to take on The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals. A show with as much "meta camp and gore" to match even a property like Evil Dead? I'm sold," said Jordan Formichelli. "Horror is such a powerful and underrated genre for storytelling and it's such a treat to find a show that utilizes horror so well. It is also rare to find a show that is so iconic in its own brand of humor, characters, and lore. Getting to work on a Team Starkid original like this is a Dive In dream come true."

"Dive In's Concert Company presents a unique opportunity to experience shows that are outside the main theatre canon; shows that are rarely or never produced, shows you may have never heard of before, and everything in between! Singers will go through a very short and intense rehearsal process and then perform these shows in concert for one night only," says Tim Goss.

"There truly is something for every kind of performer this season," said Dive In Productions' Executive Director Marina Altschiller-Gannon. "Whether your style is rock, folk, indie, contemporary musical theatre, or golden age, we want to hear you."

More information about auditions can be found at https://www.diveinproductions.com/getinvolved or by emailing diveintheatre@gmail.com.

ABOUT DIVE IN PRODUCTIONS: Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to "Dive In" and take a chance at something new.

