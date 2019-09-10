Bosch Executive Producer And Author Michael Connelly Brings Bosch And Ballard Together Again, 10/23

International bestselling author, journalist, and Bosch executive producer Michael Connelly comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series on Wednesday, October 23. He will discuss his latest book, THE NIGHT FIRE, which follows Harry Bosch and Los Angeles Police Department Detective Renée Ballard as they come together again to investigate a murder case that Bosch's late mentor - the man who trained him - just could not let go.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region.

"For the past twenty-six years, Michael Connelly has immersed us in the life of detective Harry Bosch. It's the rare novelist who is able to create such a strong and lasting literary world, inhabited by dynamic and complex characters who age and change right alongside us," says Biello. "I'm looking forward to diving into Connelly's newest tale and discussing the evolution of this beloved character with the master of crime fiction himself."

In Michael Connelly's book, THE NIGHT FIRE, Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard come together again on the murder case that obsessed Bosch's mentor. Back when Harry Bosch was just a rookie homicide detective, his inspiring mentor John Jack Thompson taught him to take the work personally and light the fire of relentlessness for every case. Now his mentor is dead. After his funeral, his widow gives Bosch a murder book that Thompson took with him when he left the LAPD 20 years before-the unsolved killing of a troubled young man in an alley used for drug deals.

Bosch brings the murder book to Renée Ballard and asks her to help him find what about the case lit Thompson's fire all those years ago. That will be their starting point. The bond between Bosch and Ballard tightens as they become a formidable investigative team. And they soon arrive at a worrying question: Did Thompson steal the murder book to work the case in retirement, or to make sure it never got solved?

Michael Connelly has written 31 novels, including #1 New York Times bestsellers Two Kinds of Truth, The Late Show, and The Wrong Side of Goodbye. His books, which include the Harry Bosch series and the Lincoln Lawyer series, have sold more than 74 million copies worldwide. Connelly is a former newspaper reporter who has won numerous international awards for his journalism and his novels, including the Edgar Award and Grand Prix de Littérature Policière. Connelly is also the Executive Producer of the hit television series, Bosch, starring Titus Welliver and produced by Amazon Studios. He spends his time in Florida and California.

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Michael Connelly with THE NIGHT FIRE on Wednesday, October 23, at 7pm are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher for (THE NIGHT FIRE, $29.00) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of THE NIGHT FIRE. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





