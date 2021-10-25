Author Ken Follett Comes To The Music Hall's Virtual Stage Next Month With New Spy Thriller, NEVER

On Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m. EST, #1 New York Times bestselling author Ken Follett comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. He will discuss his new novel, NEVER, a globe-spanning spy thriller about impossible decisions and the unforeseen consequences that could lead to the next world war, set in the present day.

The 1 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of the afternoon news magazine All Things Considered.

Ken Follett is one of the world's best-loved authors, selling more than 178 million copies of his thirty-six books. Follett's first bestseller was Eye of the Needle, a spy story set in the Second World War. In 1989, The Pillars of the Earth was published and has since become Follett's most popular novel. It reached number one on bestseller lists around the world and was an Oprah's Book Club pick. Its sequels, World Without End and A Column of Fire, proved equally popular, and the Kingsbridge series has sold more than forty-seven million copies worldwide. Follett lives in Hertfordshire, England, with his wife, Barbara.

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Ken Follett with NEVER on Sunday, November 14, at 1 p.m. are $36 for link and an in-person book pick-up at The Music Hall. (As an alternative, the cost is $48 for link, book, and shipping to a home address.). In addition to access to the livestream link, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.