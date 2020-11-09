Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring Animator Ron Campbell is Coming to Creative Framing Solutions

The event will be taking place Friday, December 4th - Sunday, December 6th.

Nov. 9, 2020  

Ron Campbell, director of the 1960's Saturday Morning Cartoon series and one of the animators of the Beatles film Yellow Submarine will make a rare personal appearance at Creative Framing Solutions, 89 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH, Friday, December 4th - Sunday, December 6th.

Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created since his retirement from his 50-year career in cartoons. The exhibit will also feature paintings from other cartoons that Campbell was involved with throughout the Golden Age of Saturday Morning Television including Scooby-Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more. The exhibit is free, and all works are available for purchase.

As a special bonus, Campbell will also paint original remarques on site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase any of his artwork.


