Photos/Video: First Look at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's OEDIPUS

On Sunday, March 21, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam presents Oedipus, starring Hans Kesting and Marieke Heebink (nominated for the Theo d'Or for her role as Jocaste). Directed by British director Robert Icke.

Icke - Ibsen Artist in Residence at ITA - is making a name for himself with high-profile adaptations of classic pieces. For and with the ITA ensemble he created a modern version of Sophocles' Oedipus, in which Oedipus is a politician of today who finds out the biggest secret of his life.

There will be English and French subtitles.

Learn more at https://ita.nl/en/shows/oedipus-oedipus/1521776/.

Get a first look at the production below!