Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's OEDIPUS

The production stars Hans Kesting and Marieke Heebink.

Mar. 18, 2021  

On Sunday, March 21, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam presents Oedipus, starring Hans Kesting and Marieke Heebink (nominated for the Theo d'Or for her role as Jocaste). Directed by British director Robert Icke.

Icke - Ibsen Artist in Residence at ITA - is making a name for himself with high-profile adaptations of classic pieces. For and with the ITA ensemble he created a modern version of Sophocles' Oedipus, in which Oedipus is a politician of today who finds out the biggest secret of his life.

There will be English and French subtitles.

Learn more at https://ita.nl/en/shows/oedipus-oedipus/1521776/.

Get a first look at the production below!

Photos/Video: First Look at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's OEDIPUS

Photos/Video: First Look at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's OEDIPUS


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus

Related Articles View More Netherlands Stories
Don Diablo Enters Crypto-Art World With NFT Genesis Piece Photo

Don Diablo Enters Crypto-Art World With NFT Genesis Piece

BWW Feature: STAGE ENTERTAINMENT BENOEMT WALTER DRENTH TOT MANAGING DIRECTOR NEDERLAND Photo

BWW Feature: STAGE ENTERTAINMENT BENOEMT WALTER DRENTH TOT MANAGING DIRECTOR NEDERLAND

Dutch National Opera Cancels Final Two Performances in 2021 Season Photo

Dutch National Opera Cancels Final Two Performances in 2021 Season

BWW Feature: STUDIO 100 WERKT AAN GROOTSE SPEKTAKEL-MUSICAL RED STAR LINE, DE OPVOLGER VAN Photo

BWW Feature: STUDIO 100 WERKT AAN GROOTSE SPEKTAKEL-MUSICAL RED STAR LINE, DE OPVOLGER VAN 40-45 at Studio 100 Pop-Up Theater In Puurs


More Hot Stories For You

  • Michael Christie and New West Symphony Present A TOUR OF IRAN
  • Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021
  • Milwaukee Rep and No Studios Presents 'Please Come Off-Book, an Evening of Poetry and Discussion with Kevin Kantor'