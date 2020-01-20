Music On Festival Returns to Amsterdam with Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, & More!

This year the unofficial start to the summer will be headlined by none other than Apollonia, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Danny Tenaglia, Stacey Pullen, Leon, Marco Faraone, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, tINI, wAFF, Solardo, Archie Hamilton, Benny Rodrigues, Hector Couto, Lauren Lane, Jesse Calosso, Jean Pierre and Ben Sterling as well as sets on both days for the boss himself, Marco Carola.

Marco Carola is a techno titan who has risen to the very top of the pile with his paired back and loopy sound. His Music On is the iconic weekly party Neapolitan star Carola hosts every week in Ibiza and has since 2012. It kicks off soon after this annual festival, which is a real marathon in the lush green space of Havenpark. It has a touch of the industrial about it as well as tall trees and rolling fields that are often baked in hot sun at this time of year and all just five minutes from Sloterdijk train station and 20 minutes from the city centre.

Expect the same next level techno experience that Carola serves up all around the world at this Amsterdam showcase, as well as immersive stage design and impressive lights, lasers and production that will help to blow your mind while the world class artists all stand up to offer their own take on house and techno from across the spectrum.

The boss himself will play a set on each day, and he will be joined by favourites such as French trio Apollonia, Paradise boss Jamie Jones, Desolate founder Loco Dice, the legendary New York DJ Danny Tenaglia, Italian party starter Leon as well as Detroit pioneer Stacey Pullen, veteran Benny Rodrigues, mainstay Marco Faraone, Spanish loop techno titan Paco Osuna and plenty of contemporary tastemakers such as Richy Ahmed, the always on point tech talent tINI, Cocoon's dynamite DJ wAFF, Sola chiefs and UK stars Solardo, plus Archie Hamilton, Hector Couto, Lauren Lane, Jesse Calosso, Jean Pierre and Ben Sterling.

This unique festival is the best way to get the full Music ON experience once again in 2020.

LINEUP

Appollonia

Archie Hamilton

Ben Sterling

Benny Rodrigues

Danny Tengalia

Hector Couto

Jamie Jones

Jean Pierre

Jesse Calosso

Lauren Lane

Leon

Loco Dice

Marco Carola

Marco Faraone

Paco Osuna

Richy Ahmed

Solardo

Stacey Pullen

tINI

wAFF





