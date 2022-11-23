Feature: REVIEW ROUND UP - QETC'S CABARET BACK IN DECEMBER at CC Amstel

Following its total sell out run in November, the legendary musical Cabaret is back in Amsterdam's CC Amstel theatre for just 7 more shows - 14- 18th December. The show got amazing reactions from both public and press - here are just a few highlights of the reactions.

'CABARET is powerful...the ending gut-wrenching...'

Broadway World

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

'A highly original and beautifully produced show that is both uplifting and chilling.'

Dutchnews.nl

'Deeply moving, beautifully layered and terrifyingly relevant. '

Musicalnieuws.nl

'...a fantastic show! Impressive, daring and moving.'

Koen van Dijk - director OpusOne Musicals

Directed by Mark Winstanley and with both funny and sassy choreographer from Carolien Canters, the show marks the Queen's English Theatre Company's 20th anniversary. Set in 1929, the show progresses from crowd-pleasing decadence into a gut-wrenching end that left audiences silent and deeply moved.

With songs like Willkommen, Money, Tomorrow Belongs to me and the eponymous Cabaret, it is packed with tunes and witty, satirical lyrics.

To grab the last tickets, hurry to www.Qetc.nl

SEE PHOTOS BELOW